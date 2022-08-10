Now Shipping To Radio Chris Gardner's New Country Album "Stumblin Through The Neon"





The Chris Gardner Band (Left to Right) - up front Rankin Peters on bass, Paul English piano and B3, Chris Gardner, Tyson Sheth percussion, David Gallego rhythm guitar. Not in photo - Wayne Turner lead guitar, Guilherme mandolin and Mark Andes bass New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today Chris Gardner announced the release of his newest album "Stumblin Through The Neon". Noted audio engineer producer Andy Bradley comments, "As songwriter's go Chris always brings us fresh creations and once again his new album delivers both great sound and lyrics." "Stumblin Through The Neon" was recorded at the world famous Wire Road Studios in Houston Texas employing a full complement of veteran professional musicians and session vocalists. Andy Bradley was at the helm in the control room and the famous Texas sound man Jerry Tubbs handled the mastering.The album is being shipped and serviced to radio by Bill Wence Promotions out of Nashville Tennessee with the international PR duties being handled by John in Houston PR LLC. Chris shares, "I wanted to start this album out with a light hearted, humorous take on shall we say a love gone bad and "Queen Of The Trailer Park" seems to fit that bill rather well. The experience of working with such pros in the band coupled with Wire Road's people along with Jerry Tubbs too well this couldn't have been a better experience.""Stumblin Through The Neon" presents a total of nine songs including a driving country rock number titled "Fistful of Lovin" and Chris's song "Second Time Around" which is about loss, hanging on and finally finding peace. Chris's "Second Time Around" is presented in an upbeat format and although lyrically it lays the wounds of a lost love bare it goes on to speak of holding on for the second time around.



