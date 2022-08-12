Joe Jonas, Singer, Songwriter And Actor, Films A New Advertising Campaign









"I've been performing and touring ever since I was 15 years old with my brothers, and after long days and nights, I wished I didn't have to worry about accidentally sleeping with my contacts in or keeping track of where I put my glasses, and to simply be able to wake up and see clearly," said Joe Jonas. "After speaking with my doctor about this advanced new technology, I chose EVO as I felt like it was finally time to upgrade my vision and change how I could see the world. It was a seamless, easy procedure for me that quickly gave me sharp, clear vision day or night without inducing dry eye syndrome. The results are life-changing for me and with EVO, I now can simply wake up and go about my day."



Starting in



"Once



The EVO procedure is different from other vision correction options, like LASIK, performed by ophthalmologists. EVO lenses can permanently correct/reduce myopia and astigmatism without removing corneal tissue and, if desired, are removable by a doctor for added peace of mind. The EVO procedure involves implanting (or adding) a proprietary, biocompatible, flexible lens made from Collamer® into the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens to correct/reduce nearsightedness and astigmatism. The EVO procedure takes about 20-30 minutes for each eye. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, built-in UV protection, and does not induce dry eye syndrome.2,3,4 Most patients experience improved vision right after the procedure.



"Candidates for the EVO lenses in the U.S. include a wide range of patients between 21 and 45 years of age who have myopia with or without astigmatism ranging from -3.0 diopters to -20.0 diopters spherical equivalent.



While the EVO Visian ICL lens is new to the U.S. market, it has been approved, marketed and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists throughout Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO Visian ICL procedure again.5 Over 2,000,000 ICLs have been delivered globally. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ: STAA), a leading developer, manufacturer and marketer of implantable lenses and companion delivery systems for the eye, today announced its partnership with singer, songwriter, and actor, Joe Jonas, to raise awareness of its EVO Visian® Implantable Collamer Lenses (EVO). EVO is an FDA-approved vision correction lens designed for the correction/reduction of myopia and astigmatism. Joe Jonas had myopia since childhood, which is also known as nearsightedness or the need for distance vision correction. Myopia is the most common vision disorder in the world and its prevalence is rapidly growing.1 Earlier this month, Mr. Jonas successfully had EVO lenses implanted by his doctor (EVO procedure) to achieve visual freedom. He is now free from the daily hassles of contact lenses and eyeglasses. Joe Jonas is someone who embodies perseverance and poise - as a musician, he juggles the demands of fatherhood, marriage and career without skipping a beat. After dealing with the inconvenience of wearing contact lenses and glasses for almost 20 years, Joe Jonas dreamed of a day where he could live life uninhibited by his nearsightedness. He decided to undergo the EVO procedure, which involved adding a small, flexible lens in both eyes to correct his distance vision. EVO provides excellent sharp, clear vision day and night, does not induce dry eye syndrome and preserves the cornea.2,3,4 If desired, EVO lenses are also removable by a doctor for added peace of mind."I've been performing and touring ever since I was 15 years old with my brothers, and after long days and nights, I wished I didn't have to worry about accidentally sleeping with my contacts in or keeping track of where I put my glasses, and to simply be able to wake up and see clearly," said Joe Jonas. "After speaking with my doctor about this advanced new technology, I chose EVO as I felt like it was finally time to upgrade my vision and change how I could see the world. It was a seamless, easy procedure for me that quickly gave me sharp, clear vision day or night without inducing dry eye syndrome. The results are life-changing for me and with EVO, I now can simply wake up and go about my day."Starting in September 2022, Joe Jonas will be sharing his journey with EVO in a global advertising, marketing and social media campaign. The campaign will help drive education and awareness of EVO among the millions of Americans who suffer from myopia and are looking for a proven and effective vision correction solution."Once Joe Jonas learned that our EVO lenses work in harmony with the natural eye and deliver excellent vision, day or night, he realized the EVO procedure could greatly help him as a dad and a performer, finally breaking free from the hassles he has experienced for years as an eyeglasses and contact lens wearer," said Caren Mason, President and CEO of STAAR Surgical. "Joe Jonas was a great candidate for EVO and we are thrilled to have helped him achieve his vision goals. We are inspired by his personal story and appreciate his willingness to share his EVO journey with the millions of others who could also benefit from living life with visual freedom."The EVO procedure is different from other vision correction options, like LASIK, performed by ophthalmologists. EVO lenses can permanently correct/reduce myopia and astigmatism without removing corneal tissue and, if desired, are removable by a doctor for added peace of mind. The EVO procedure involves implanting (or adding) a proprietary, biocompatible, flexible lens made from Collamer® into the eye between the iris (colored part of the eye) and the natural lens to correct/reduce nearsightedness and astigmatism. The EVO procedure takes about 20-30 minutes for each eye. The EVO lens works in harmony with the natural eye while delivering sharp, clear vision, excellent night vision, built-in UV protection, and does not induce dry eye syndrome.2,3,4 Most patients experience improved vision right after the procedure."Candidates for the EVO lenses in the U.S. include a wide range of patients between 21 and 45 years of age who have myopia with or without astigmatism ranging from -3.0 diopters to -20.0 diopters spherical equivalent. Joe Jonas needed EVO lenses below -5.0 diopters, so he was a great candidate for EVO," said Scott D. Barnes, MD, Chief Medical Officer of STAAR Surgical. "I am pleased that his EVO procedure went smoothly and the successful outcome means he no longer has to deal with the limitations of contact lenses or glasses. Mr. Jonas has sharp, clear vision day or night with EVO."While the EVO Visian ICL lens is new to the U.S. market, it has been approved, marketed and successfully implanted by ophthalmologists throughout Europe, Asia, and the rest of the world. According to a patient survey, 99.4% of patients would have the EVO Visian ICL procedure again.5 Over 2,000,000 ICLs have been delivered globally.



