News
RnB 12/08/2022

GoGo Morrow Unveils New Single, "I.O.U."

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Philly-born RnB artist GoGo Morrow shares her anticipated second single, "I.O.U." via B.O.E. Records and Universal Music Canada in partnership with Kenya Barris' label venture, Khalabo Music/Interscope Records. Accompanying visuals for "I.O.U.," directed by the late Sebastian Sdaigui, are out now.
"I'm a good girl, but I ain't doing what a good girl's supposed to do," Morrow says at the beginning of the track. Marked with honest, direct lyrics tied to themes of deception, romantic uncertainty, and self-reflection, Morrow finds both inner confidence and friction in her pursuit to solve "unfinished business" with a romantic figure in her life. Accompanied with smooth yet authoritative vocals and mixed in with Harmony "H-Money" Samuels' luxurious take on RnB production, Gogo Morrow's "I.O.U." captures the songstress gaining lyrical and sonic innovation in her RnB rooted artistry.

"I.O.U." arrives as the second release from her upcoming project due this Fall. On the track, GoGo Morrow says: "In 'I.O.U.' I sing about trying to move on in a new relationship, but I'm stifled by lingering emotions that I have for my former love. It's an honest and painful reflection, but I'm sure many can relate."

With an accompanying music video directed by the late-Sebastian Sdaigui, alongside a production credit by mega-producer Harmony "H-Money" Samuels' who both worked with Morrow on her debut single "In The Way", GoGo Morrow's focused collaborations continue to individualize her ever-evolving visual and musical artistry. Her major-label debut offering, "In The Way," had a stellar debut, including an electrifying performance at this year's BET Awards - watch here. She was also selected by Adam Blackstone to perform at his legendary Roots Jam Session in Philadelphia. Stay tuned for much more to come from GoGo Morrow as she positions herself to be one of the next talked about RnB offerings.






