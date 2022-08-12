Wilco Announces Iceland Debut In April, Releases "Ashes Of American Flags (Live In The Studio)"



"We're extremely excited to finally be playing Iceland for the very first time,"



Harpa, which won the USITT Architecture Award in 2018 thanks to its state-of-the-art acoustic technology and is one of Reykjavik's most significant cultural landmarks, has played host to acts including Björk, Pat Metheny,



Wilco's three-night Reykjavik residency represents yet another major milestone for the Chicago-bred group, who will release seven special editions of the landmark 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot on Nonesuch







New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After spending nearly 30 years showcasing their music across the globe, Wilco will make its Iceland debut from Thursday, April 6, to Saturday, April 8, 2023, at Reykjavík's Eldborg Hall at Harpa. Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, August 16, at 11am EST (3pm local Reykjavík time), via www.wilcoiniceland.com."We're extremely excited to finally be playing Iceland for the very first time," Wilco drummer/percussionist Glenn Kotche says. "We can't wait to experience the culture and people of Iceland - who've been the source of so much great music and art. We're looking forward to making some incredible memories with our fans from around the world."Harpa, which won the USITT Architecture Award in 2018 thanks to its state-of-the-art acoustic technology and is one of Reykjavik's most significant cultural landmarks, has played host to acts including Björk, Pat Metheny, David Byrne & St. Vincent, Kraftwerk, Patti Smith, Herbie Hancock, Snarky Puppy, and Elvis Costello.Wilco's three-night Reykjavik residency represents yet another major milestone for the Chicago-bred group, who will release seven special editions of the landmark 2002 album Yankee Hotel Foxtrot on Nonesuch September 30. A new, previously unreleased track from the super deluxe and deluxe editions—a live, in-the-studio version of "Ashes of American Flags" from a 2001 session on WXRT Radio's Sound Opinions—is available today and can be heard here: Wilco celebrated Yankee Hotel Foxtrot's twentieth anniversary earlier this year with two limited runs in Chicago and New York, and will soon kick off a North American tour in support of its new album, Cruel Country.



