Watch Trombone Shorty Perform "I'm Standing Here" From New Album Lifted On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

November 19, 2022 - MSU Riley Center in Meridian, MS New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Monday, the "unstoppable force" (The NY Times) known as Trombone Shorty performed the high-energy rock-n-roll anthem "I'm Standing Here" from his new album Lifted (Blue Note) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This is Shorty's third TV performance in the past four months, having recently brought his signature brand of fiery New Orleans funk to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America.Shorty is currently on his tremendous Voodoo Threauxdown tour; a truly unique event that encompasses several generations of New Orleans talent on one stage. Featuring performances from Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville the Uptown Ruler, The Soul Rebels, George Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk, the Voodoo Threauxdown tour is not only a lesson in the city's musical history but a vision of where that music is headed in the 21st century. The tour kicked off in June and made stops at NYC's Central Park Summerstage and Red Rocks Amphitheater, and will visit The Hollywood Bowl tonight, August 10. Shorty will continue touring throughout the fall to promote his first album of original music in five years, Lifted. Lifted harnesses the raw power and exhilarating grooves of his legendary live shows, over ten tracks recorded at his own Buckjump Studio and features special guests Gary Clark, Jr., Lauren Daigle and the New Breed Brass Band.The tour comes on the heels of Shorty's surprise appearance at the finale of the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival just last week. Other highlights from the past few months include his first-ever GRAMMY win for Album of the Year for his work on childhood friend Jon Batiste's album, an appearance on the GRAMMY Salute to Paul Simon (airing later this year on CBS), and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast where Marc attested "I can't remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that."Trombone Shorty (born Troy Andrews) is a native of New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood and got his start earlier than most, performing at Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley at age four and leading his brass band at six. Since 2010, he's released four chart-topping studio albums; collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Star, and countless others; played Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and nearly every other major festival; appeared on dozens of tv shows, and at the star-studded Sesame Street Gala, where he was honored with his own muppet. He recently made a cameo on The Simpsons, was profiled by Vanity Fair in 2021, and has been featured in campaigns for Crown Royal and Folgers.TOUR DATESAugust 10, 2022 - Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA﻿August 11, 2022 - Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CAAugust 12, 2022 - Oxbow River Stage Concert Series in Napa, CAAugust 13, 2022 - Santa Barbara Bowl in Santa Barbara, CAAugust 14, 2022 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CAAugust 18, 2022 - Waterfest Concert Series in Oshkosh, WIAugust 19, 2022 - Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, INAugust 20, 2022 - Madison Ribberfest in Madison, INAugust 21, 2022 - Salvage Station in Asheville, NCAugust 22, 2022 - Charleston Music Hall in Charleston, SCAugust 24, 2022 - Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PAAugust 25, 2022 - Rose Music Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, OHAugust 26, 2022 - Elmwood Park Amphitheater in Roanoke, VAAugust 27, 2022 - Township Auditorium in Columbia, SCAugust 28, 2022 - VusicOBX Concert Series in Outer Banks, NCAugust 31, 2022 - Wilson Center in Wilmington, NC September 1, 2022 - Hammerjacks in Baltimore, MD September 2, 2022 - EJ Thomas Hall in Akron, OH September 3, 2022 - Peoria Blues and Heritage Music Festival in Peoria, IL September 4, 2022 - Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Petoskey, MI September 16, 2022 - Canterbury Park Concert Series in Shakopee, MN September 17, 2022 - Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA September 18, 2022 - Englert Civic Center in Iowa City, IA September 20, 2022 - Newport Music Hall in Columbus, OH September 21, 2022 - Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY September 22, 2022 - The Factory in Chesterfield, MO September 23, 2022 - The Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, INOctober 12, 2022 - Vinyl Music Hall in Pensacola, FLOctober 13, 2022 - Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in Tallahassee, FLOctober 14, 2022 - Clearwater Jazz Holiday in Clearwater, FLNovember 1, 2022 - The Egg Center for the Performing Arts in Albany, NYNovember 2, 2022 - Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, NHNovember 3, 2022 - State Theatre in Portland, MENovember 4, 2022 - Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJNovember 5, 2022 - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford, MANovember 7, 2022 - Cancun Jazz Festival in Cancun, MexicoNovember 15, 2022 - Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, TXNovember 16, 2022 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, TXNovember 17, 2022 - JJ's Live in Fayetteville, ARNovember 18, 2022 - Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TNNovember 19, 2022 - MSU Riley Center in Meridian, MS



