Watch Trombone Shorty Perform "I'm Standing Here" From New Album Lifted On Jimmy Kimmel Live!

On Monday, the "unstoppable force" (The NY Times) known as Trombone Shorty performed the high-energy rock-n-roll anthem "I'm Standing Here" from his new album Lifted (Blue Note) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! This is Shorty's third TV performance in the past four months, having recently brought his signature brand of fiery New Orleans funk to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and Good Morning America.
Shorty is currently on his tremendous Voodoo Threauxdown tour; a truly unique event that encompasses several generations of New Orleans talent on one stage. Featuring performances from Tank and the Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville the Uptown Ruler, The Soul Rebels, George
Porter Jr and Dumpstaphunk, the Voodoo Threauxdown tour is not only a lesson in the city's musical history but a vision of where that music is headed in the 21st century. The tour kicked off in June and made stops at NYC's Central Park Summerstage and Red Rocks Amphitheater, and will visit The Hollywood Bowl tonight, August 10. Shorty will continue touring throughout the fall to promote his first album of original music in five years, Lifted. Lifted harnesses the raw power and exhilarating grooves of his legendary live shows, over ten tracks recorded at his own Buckjump Studio and features special guests Gary Clark, Jr., Lauren
Daigle and the New Breed Brass Band.
The tour comes on the heels of Shorty's surprise appearance at the finale of the 2022 Newport Jazz Festival just last week. Other highlights from the past few months include his first-ever GRAMMY win for Album of the Year for his work on childhood friend Jon Batiste's album, an appearance on the GRAMMY Salute to Paul Simon
(airing later this year on CBS), and an in-depth interview with Marc Maron's WTF podcast where Marc attested "I can't remember the last time I heard a power horn band like that."
Trombone Shorty (born Troy Andrews) is a native of New Orleans' Tremé neighborhood and got his start earlier than most, performing at Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley at age four and leading his brass band at six. Since 2010, he's released four chart-topping studio albums; collaborated across genres with Pharrell, Bruno Mars, Mark Ronson, Foo Fighters, ZHU, Zac Brown, Normani, Ringo Star, and countless others; played Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk, Newport Jazz, and nearly every other major festival; appeared on dozens of tv shows, and at the star-studded Sesame Street Gala, where he was honored with his own muppet. He recently made a cameo on The Simpsons, was profiled by Vanity Fair in 2021, and has been featured in campaigns for Crown Royal and Folgers.
TOUR DATES
August 10, 2022 - Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, CA
August 11, 2022 - Mountain Winery in Saratoga, CA
August 12, 2022 - Oxbow River Stage Concert Series in Napa, CA
August 13, 2022 - Santa Barbara
Bowl in Santa
Barbara, CA
August 14, 2022 - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park in San Diego, CA
August 18, 2022 - Waterfest Concert Series in Oshkosh, WI
August 19, 2022 - Clyde Theatre in Fort Wayne, IN
August 20, 2022 - Madison Ribberfest in Madison, IN
August 21, 2022 - Salvage Station in Asheville, NC
August 22, 2022 - Charleston Music
Hall in Charleston, SC
August 24, 2022 - Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA
August 25, 2022 - Rose Music
Center at The Heights in Huber Heights, OH
August 26, 2022 - Elmwood Park Amphitheater in Roanoke, VA
August 27, 2022 - Township Auditorium in Columbia, SC
August 28, 2022 - VusicOBX Concert Series in Outer Banks, NC
August 31, 2022 - Wilson Center in Wilmington, NC
September
1, 2022 - Hammerjacks in Baltimore, MD
September
2, 2022 - EJ Thomas
Hall in Akron, OH
September
3, 2022 - Peoria Blues and Heritage Music
Festival in Peoria, IL
September
4, 2022 - Great Lakes Center for the Arts in Petoskey, MI
September
16, 2022 - Canterbury Park Concert Series in Shakopee, MN
September
17, 2022 - Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines, IA
September
18, 2022 - Englert Civic Center in Iowa City, IA
September
20, 2022 - Newport Music
Hall in Columbus, OH
September
21, 2022 - Lexington Opera House in Lexington, KY
September
22, 2022 - The Factory in Chesterfield, MO
September
23, 2022 - The Center for Performing Arts in Carmel, IN
October 12, 2022 - Vinyl Music
Hall in Pensacola, FL
October 13, 2022 - Capital City Amphitheater at Cascades Park in Tallahassee, FL
October 14, 2022 - Clearwater Jazz Holiday in Clearwater, FL
November 1, 2022 - The Egg Center for the Performing Arts in Albany, NY
November 2, 2022 - Capitol Center for the Arts in Concord, NH
November 3, 2022 - State
Theatre in Portland, ME
November 4, 2022 - Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, NJ
November 5, 2022 - Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford, MA
November 7, 2022 - Cancun Jazz Festival in Cancun, Mexico
November 15, 2022 - Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, TX
November 16, 2022 - Tannahill's Tavern & Music
Hall in Fort Worth, TX
November 17, 2022 - JJ's Live in Fayetteville, AR
November 18, 2022 - Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN
November 19, 2022 - MSU Riley Center in Meridian, MS