Roots Supergroup Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honors The Resilience Of Appalachia On 'Jubilation'

Saturday., December 31 | New Years Eve Bash | Manteo, NC New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Appalachian Road Show, the "roots supergroup" (NPR) comprised of GRAMMY®-nominated and IBMA-winning artists, will release its new album 'Jubilation' on October 7th via Billy Blue Records. 'Jubilation' follows Appalachian Road Show's 'Tribulation' album, which NPR's WPLN called a "masterpiece," and it continues the band's tradition of reviving centuries-old Appalachian storytelling that has shaped American culture. The album's first single "Blue Ridge Mountain Baby" is out now.'Jubilation' features 13-tracks of barn-burning instrumental runs, songs inspired by the Civil War and America's barn dance eras, and music influenced by greats from Tony Rice, Flatt and Scruggs, and 8-string fiddle pioneer Benny Martin to Bob Dylan and Led Zeppelin.Appalachian Road Show enlisted GRAMMY®-winning engineer Shani Gandhi (Sarah Jarosz, Sierra Hull, Mandolin Orange), songwriter Tim Stafford (Alison Krauss and Union Station), musicians Stuart Duncan (Yo-Yo Ma, George Strait, Reba) and IBMA Fiddle Player of the Year Award-winner Ron Stewart, and the queen of Appalachia herself, Dolly Parton, who narrates the album's introduction "In Time, Jubilation." Dolly Parton says of 'Jubilation':"I am very proud and honored to even know such a wonderful group as the Appalachian Road Show. They're wonderful singers, wonderful musicians, and above all that, wonderful human beings. I was honored to have them sing on my last album 'Run, Rose, Run.' I hope to do more with them in the future. I'm very excited, as I'm sure you will be, for their new album 'Jubilation.'"What other musicians are saying:"'Jubilation' just SCREAMS good times and is at once theatrical, soulful, tasteful, rowdy, and powerfully emotional! A wonderful new album… I'm a fan" - Mason Via (Old Crow Medicine Show)"This album is electric! Appalachian Road Show is the real authentic deal." - Jenee Fleenor (3x CMA Musician of the Year)"From the first notes of Blue Ridge Mountain Baby to the last words of Brother Green, Appalachian Road Show grabs you by the heart and never lets go! This is a deep record with thirteen tracks and not a filler in the bunch. Flawlessly played and soulfully sung." - Tammy Rogers (SteelDrivers)Here's what critics have said of the previous record:"an album full of traditional songs about hardship and heartache" - NPR All Things Considered"fierce and versatile" - American Songwriter"perfectly speaks to our dark and unsettling times" - Folk Alley"A rare treat in today's genre-diverse landscape" - Top40-Charts.comAppalachian Road Show, who tied Billy Strings for the most IBMA Award wins last year (Instrumental Group of the Year and New Artist of the Year), will perform shows around the country through 2022 into 2023, including several festival performances. For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit theappalachianroadshow.com/ourtour.'Jubilation' Credits:Produced by Appalachian Road ShowExecutive Producers: Dottie Leonard Miller & Ed LeonardTracking Engineer ~ Shani Ghandi at The Studio NashvilleAssistant Engineers ~ Brook Sutton, Evan WilberAll Additional Recording and Editing at Third Dawn Studio by Jim VanCleveMixed by Jim VanCleve at Third Dawn StudioMastered by Adam Grover at Sterling Sound, NashvillePhotography and Album Design by Erick AndersonDarrell Webb ~ Mandolin, Octave Mandolin, Banjo, VocalsBarry Abernathy ~ Banjo, Nosehorn, Whistles, VocalsZeb Snyder ~ Guitars, Slide Guitar, VocalsJim VanCleve ~ Fiddles, VocalsTodd Phillips ~ Bass, Bowed Bass, Vibraslap, Vocals'Jubilation' Tracklist:1. "In Time, Jubilation" (Album intro narrated by Dolly Parton)2. "Blue Ridge Mountain Baby" (Barry Abernathy and Jim VanCleve)3. "La La Blues" (Pokey LaFarge)4. "Tonight I'll See You In My Dreams" (Barry Abernathy and Jim VanCleve)5. "Ballad of Kidder Cole" (Felix E. Alley/Public Domain - Arranged by Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb)6. "A Lonesome Road to Travel" (Public Domain - Arranged by Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb)7. "Graveyard Fields" (Jim VanCleve)8. "Troubled Life" (Rick Lang and Tim Stafford)9. "Hard Times In The Mines" (Public Domain - Arranged by Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb)10. "Gallows Pole" (Public Domain - Arranged by Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb)11. "In The Shadow of The Pines" (Public Domain - Arranged by Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb)12. "Only A Hobo" (Bob Dylan)13. "Brother Green" (Public Domain - Arranged by Barry Abernathy, Jim VanCleve and Darrell Webb)Appalachian Road Show on Tour:Wed., Aug. 10 | Nebraska Innovation Campus | Lincoln, NEFri., Aug. 12 | Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Assoc. Festival | Richmond, MNSat., Aug. 13 | Minnesota Bluegrass & Old Time Music Assoc. Festival | Richmond, MNFri., Aug. 19 | Larryfest | La Farge, WISat., Aug. 20 | Larryfest | La Farge, WISun., Aug. 21 | The Fiddlers Farm | Sturgeon Bay, WITues., Aug. 23 | Georgia Mountains Fairground | Hiawassee, GAThurs., Aug. 25 | Minnesota State Fair | St. Paul, MNFri., Aug. 26 | Minnesota State Fair | St. Paul, MNFri., Sep. 2 | Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival | Brunswick, MESat., Sep. 3 | First Congregational Church of Pelham | Pelham, NHThurs., Sep. 15 | Dumplin Valley Bluegrass Festival | Kodak, TNFri., Sep. 16 | Starvey Creek Bluegrass Festival | Conway, MOSat., Sep. 17 | Pickin In The Pines | Flagstaff, AZSun., Sep. 18 | Pickin In The Pines | Flagstaff, AZSat., Sep. 24 | Extreme Bluegrass Festival | Eufaula, OKThurs., Oct. 6 | Turkey Track Bluegrass Festival | Waldron, ARFri., Oct. 7 | Alahambra Theatre | Hopkinsville, KYSat., Oct. 8 | Wortham Center for the Performing Arts | Asheville, NCSat., Oct. 15 | Muddy Creek Cafe | Winston Salem, NCSun., Oct. 16 | Muddy Creek Cafe & Music Hall | Sparta, NCSaturday., October. 29 | Monthaven Arts & Cultural Center | Hendersonville, TNThursday., November 3 | Newberry Opera House | Newberry, SCSaturday., November 5 | Old Rock School | Valdese, NCFriday., November 11 | Edison And Ford Winter Estates | Fort Myers FLSaturday., November 26 | Sertoma Youth Ranch | Brooksville, FLSaturday., December 10 | Chapman Cultural Center | Spartanburg, SCSaturday., December 31 | New Years Eve Bash | Manteo, NC



