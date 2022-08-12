Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 12/08/2022

Madonna Performs 'Music' With Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

Madonna Performs 'Music' With Jimmy Fallon & The Roots

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) After a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, CLASSROOM INSTRUMENTS is back: Madonna, Jimmy and The Roots sing a special rendition of "Music."
Madonna will release FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE: 50 NUMBER ONES, Madonna's 50-track career spanning compilation album, releasing on August 19, 2022. The collection, curated by Madonna, is in celebration of her historic milestone as the first and only recording artist to have 50 #1 hits on any single Billboard chart when she topped the Dance Club Songs chart for the 50th time.

Madonna most recently released the 16-track version, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, which is available now on streaming.

These new collections mark the first album release to be part of the newly announced partnership between Madonna and Warner Music Group, which will feature an extensive series across her groundbreaking career.

50 NUMBER ONES spans her entire dance club chart reign with dozens of remixes by the world's top producers. In addition to fan favorites, the collection also includes a selection of rare remix recordings, with more than 20 being officially released for the first time or making their commercial/digital debut.
The collection will be available digitally on August 19, along with a 3-CD version. A limited-edition, 6-LP version on red and black vinyl will also be available and has already sold out in pre-orders. The 16-track edition, FINALLY ENOUGH LOVE, will be available in physical format on August 19.

Expect more surprises to be revealed later this year around the celebration of Madonna's 40 years in music. Watch the "Classroom Instruments" performance below:








