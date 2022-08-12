|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Madonna Performs 'Music' With Jimmy Fallon & The Roots
Hot Songs Around The World
First Class
Jack Harlow
249 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
188 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
194 entries in 23 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
454 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
380 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
928 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
568 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1103 entries in 25 charts
Most read news of the week
Madonna & Saucy Santana Release 'Material Gworrlllllll!'; The Official Music Video Will Be Released On Monday, August 8
Better Noise Music Reveals Music Video For "The Retaliators Theme Song (21 Bullets)" Feat. Motley Crue, Asking Alexandria, Ice Nine Kills & From Ashes To New
Glass Animals Announce Special Dreamland: Real Life Edition Out Now; Performing Special Shows At Brooklyn Mirage On August 8th & 9th
Nicolle Galyon Selected As SiriusXM The Highway's Latest 'Highway Find' Artist; Galyon Recently Released Released Her New Album "Songs & Daughters"
Alex Williams Returns With 12-Track Autobiographical Sophomore Album 'Waging Peace,' Out October 21 , 2022
Talkshoplive To Exclusively Stream Highlights From Garth: Live From Central Park In Celebration Of The Concert's 25th Anniversary On August 7, 2022
Renowned Country Artist Matt Westin Paid Tribute To Police Officers With His Latest Single 'Thin Blue Line'