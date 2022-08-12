Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Alternative 12/08/2022

Bayside Announces 'The Red' EP

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Esteemed punk act Bayside has announced The Red EP, set to be released on October 19 via Hopeless Records. Additionally, they've shared a brand new single "Good Advice", a powerful, hard-hitting track that laments on how "good advice is hard to come by".
"We've been writing and releasing songs as we are inspired to lately. That's the plan for us for now as opposed to having to fill a quota of songs for a full length," shares vocalist Anthony Raneri. "We don't want to abandon the idea of songs as a collection all together so we decided to release each record session as an EP. The Red Ep is a collection from the first round of recordings we did for this project"

About "Good Advice", he continues: "I wanted to write a straight forward, Classic sing along banger. Fast, fun and catchy without being overthought. I came in with a pretty simple idea and the band helped dress it up and make it exciting. As for the lyrics, I had this idea that maybe when you die you wind up in this office setting. Like a waiting room. And there are these employees trying to figure out where your paperwork is to figure out where you're supposed to get transferred."

"Good Advice" further builds upon the momentum of previous single "Strangest Faces", which was released last May and marked the band's first new music since 2019's Interrobang‽. The album secured the #5 spot on the Record Label Independent chart, as well as #6 Current Rock, #9 LP Vinyl, #10 Current Digital, and #14 Current Albums. It also broke into the Billboard Top 200.

Earlier this year Bayside also honored Pride Month with a cover of "Rainbow" by Kacey Musgraves. All proceeds from the track benefit The Trevor Project.

In 2021, Bayside celebrated more than two decades with the 21 Years of Really Bad Luck anniversary tour. For the past 21 years, Queens-based Bayside has represented a lifestyle, a counterculture, and a deeply held conviction, diverse in thought and background but united by a shared desire for authentic expression.

At their core, Bayside is a band that has constantly proved that music is not about gimmicks and ephemeral trends, but a timeless reflection of our lives and our times. It is through this timelessness and consistency that they continue to cultivate a cult-following that lives and breathes everything the band creates.

Bayside has always focused on creating songs that are relevant to people who want substance, rather than being relegated to one genre. And while many bands would coast on their past success, Bayside rejects the premise and proves time and again that the best is yet to come. Listen to the new single here:






