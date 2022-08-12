Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Latin 12/08/2022

Maluma Joins Lineup Of Talent At Billboard Latin Music Week

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Global music authority Billboard announced that Colombian singer, songwriter, actor, entrepreneur, and philanthropist Maluma will join the lineup of legendary talent hitting the stage at Billboard Latin Music Week. The ultimate celebration of Latin music, culture, and entertainment is returning to the Faena Forum in Miami from Sept. 26-30, 2022, coinciding with National Hispanic Heritage Month.

Few artists exemplify global stardom as completely as Maluma, who will be launching his new record label, Royalty Records, at Billboard Latin Music Week, in addition to presenting new music, business ventures, and branding releases. The international Latin superstar will also participate in one of the various superstar panels taking place during the week.

Known for his chart-topping hits and memorable performances, Maluma will join previously announced talent including Bizarrap, Blessd, Camilo, Chayanne, Grupo Firme, The Children of Jenni Rivera, Luis R Conriquez, Eslabón Armado, Ivy Queen, Nicky Jam, Kunno, Ovy On The Drums, The King of Bachata Romeo Santos, and Yahritza Y Su Esencia, with more to be revealed.

The 2022 edition of Billboard Latin Music Week is themed 'Latin Goes Global' and will feature an extensive lineup of workshops, performances, panels, exclusive conversations with artists, activations, and networking opportunities. For over 30 years, Billboard Latin Music Week has been the longest-running and biggest Latin music industry gathering in the world, uniting generations of talent with fans and garnering billions of press hits, engagements, and viewership globally.

Billboard Latin Music Week will coincide with the 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022 in Miami, which will broadcast LIVE on Telemundo. The awards show will also broadcast simultaneously on the Spanish entertainment cable network, Universo, and throughout Latin America and the Caribbean on Telemundo Internacional. For the latest news about the event, visit Telemundo.com/PremiosBillboard.






