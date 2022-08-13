Elephants And Stars Return With New Single 'Turn It All Around' From New Album





Delivering a string of tight, infectious rock tracks showcasing exciting rock backdrops and flawless songwriting, the band's new album, Last Chance Power Drive, brings together elements of alt-rock, pop-punk and classic rock to create a unique modern sound. 'Turn It All Around', the new single is a prime example of the band's work - full of energy and intensity whilst showcasing catchy melodies and musical restraint. Crunching, bright guitar riffs, thumping drums and subtle synths swell under the growling, effortlessly charismatic lead vocals to form a soundscape which not only packs a punch but also delivers hidden depth under its pedal to the metal exterior.



Speaking about the meaning behind the single, Manfred explains: "Turn It All Around is about the futile art of arguing with someone who isn't reasonable. People who hear reasoned arguments, but don't like them so they just blindly dismiss it. This could apply to something as simple as a relationship or something more broad like climate-change denial, anti-vaxxers or talking to a deranged Trump supporter.Turn it all Around - the line - hints at the Stranger Things idea of an upside down world, except in this case, the upside down is the absence of reason and logic.Originally there was a reference to witch burning that was taken out, but still fit the narrative of the song.Musically, it is as straight ahead as a song can be. two chords drive the verses to represent two opposing sides on an argument. Producer Ian Blurton came up with the structure of the solo to give the song a more dynamic arrangement."



Sitting somewhere between



Speaking about the album, Manfred adds: "The record itself is a document to all of our influences and favourite artists. I think when you are younger you want to appear 'authentic' so you try and hide your influences whereas when you're a little more experienced you realize that we're all standing on the shoulders of giants.



This record was us basically paying open tribute to those obvious influences. In fact, one of the band's long-standing influences - Florida's



From the Cure-meets-Jimmy Eat World sound of 'Are The Stars Really Dead?' to the cover of the AM Gold classic 'I'd Really Love to See You Tonight' to the title of the record itself, if you think you hear the influence of a certain band, you probably do."

The new single 'Turn It All Around' and the new album Last Chance Power Drive are both out now.

www.facebook.com/elephantsandstars

www.instagram.com/elephantsandstars

twitter.com/ElephantsStars

open.spotify.com/artist/54Zp1dCml1gwRKAP7P9dj4

www.youtube.com/channel/UCuycK6UrIRQadUKYlJeFokw

elephantsandstars.com New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Canadian rock five piece Elephants and Stars return with the new single 'Turn It All Around' taken from the new album Last Chance Power Drive. Fronted by songwriter, vocalist and guitarist Manfred Sittmann, the band have burst onto the scene since forming in 2020 with plays across UK and US national radio and over one hundred thousand streams on Spotify.Delivering a string of tight, infectious rock tracks showcasing exciting rock backdrops and flawless songwriting, the band's new album, Last Chance Power Drive, brings together elements of alt-rock, pop-punk and classic rock to create a unique modern sound. 'Turn It All Around', the new single is a prime example of the band's work - full of energy and intensity whilst showcasing catchy melodies and musical restraint. Crunching, bright guitar riffs, thumping drums and subtle synths swell under the growling, effortlessly charismatic lead vocals to form a soundscape which not only packs a punch but also delivers hidden depth under its pedal to the metal exterior.Speaking about the meaning behind the single, Manfred explains: "Turn It All Around is about the futile art of arguing with someone who isn't reasonable. People who hear reasoned arguments, but don't like them so they just blindly dismiss it. This could apply to something as simple as a relationship or something more broad like climate-change denial, anti-vaxxers or talking to a deranged Trump supporter.Turn it all Around - the line - hints at the Stranger Things idea of an upside down world, except in this case, the upside down is the absence of reason and logic.Originally there was a reference to witch burning that was taken out, but still fit the narrative of the song.Musically, it is as straight ahead as a song can be. two chords drive the verses to represent two opposing sides on an argument. Producer Ian Blurton came up with the structure of the solo to give the song a more dynamic arrangement."Sitting somewhere between Foo Fighters and Jimmy Eat World, Elephants And Stars possess a compelling likability within their music, an effortless warmth and relatability at a time when guitar bands are thriving once again. Having already built a mass fan base, picked up national radio play on Planet Rock and 94.9 The Rock and featured in the likes of Clash, Punk News, Exclaim and The Punk Site, the band are back to their best once again on the new album.Speaking about the album, Manfred adds: "The record itself is a document to all of our influences and favourite artists. I think when you are younger you want to appear 'authentic' so you try and hide your influences whereas when you're a little more experienced you realize that we're all standing on the shoulders of giants.This record was us basically paying open tribute to those obvious influences. In fact, one of the band's long-standing influences - Florida's Against Me! - seemingly heard it as well as Laura Jane Grace added the track 'On The Table' to her personal playlist sent out to their fans.From the Cure-meets-Jimmy Eat World sound of 'Are The Stars Really Dead?' to the cover of the AM Gold classic 'I'd Really Love to See You Tonight' to the title of the record itself, if you think you hear the influence of a certain band, you probably do."The new single 'Turn It All Around' and the new album Last Chance Power Drive are both out now.www.facebook.com/elephantsandstarswww.instagram.com/elephantsandstarstwitter.com/ElephantsStarsopen.spotify.com/artist/54Zp1dCml1gwRKAP7P9dj4www.youtube.com/channel/UCuycK6UrIRQadUKYlJeFokwelephantsandstars.com



