RnB 13/08/2022

Jessie Reyez Announces New Album "Yessie" Out September 16, 2022

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy-nominated, 4x Juno-winning, singer-songwriter Jessie Reyez has announced her upcoming sophomore album, Yessie, coming September 16, via FMLY / Island Records. In anticipation of Yessie - her first album in nearly two years - Jessie has released a brand new track, "Mutual Friend," proving yet again she is an unstoppable force. Yessie picks up where her 2020 debut studio album Before Love Came To Kill Us left off - a highly anticipated release from a now unforgettable era. Her writing on the new album captures the human experience in a way that is at once unique and relatable.

Jessie took the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage last night to announce the album date in a big way and share an intimate performance of "Mutual Friend." On the record, Jessie clears the air to an ex lover and releases any lingering emotion she carries while declaring her independence - shown as scenes of beautiful rage, dying flowers symbolic of the relationship, and fluid dancing in the music video directed by Peter Huang.

After releasing two critically acclaimed EPs, Kiddo & Being Human In Public, Jessie released Before Love Came To Kill Us in March of 2020. Against unenviable odds, the album charted Top 5 on Billboard's R&B Album Chart, amassed over 1.2 billion global streams, and earned the title of Top Female Debut Album and Top R&B Album of 2020 - cementing Reyez as a worldwide phenomenon. Last night's Jimmy Kimmel performance is Jessie's second on that show in two years and follows a string of late night appearances including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Late Night With Seth Meyers, and The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. She made live appearances at 2021 Lollapalooza, 2022 Coachella and just opened on Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever world tour. Earlier this summer, Jessie shared her first preview track "Fraud," which is at 5.6M streams to date and garnered attention from MTV, Hypebae, Rolling Stone, and more.






