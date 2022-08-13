Jordan Davis Releases New Track "Next Thing You Know"





A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis continues to rack up streams and engage his fans with his latest music. The chart-topping entertainer's new single, "What My World Spins Around," has garnered more than 50 MILLION streams since hitting country radio airwaves in June. Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Davis performed the hit on NBC's TODAY this week (8/9).Today, Davis shared his new track "Next Thing You Know" as a continuation of releases from his highly anticipated upcoming album. Written by Davis, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne, and Greylan James, "Next Thing You Know" is available everywhere now."Next Thing You Know" follows his current single "What My World Spins Around" and is the latest glimpse at new music from Davis, who, with his 2X Platinum-Certified single " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan), topped the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassed more than 626 MILLION global streams. " Buy Dirt " tallied multiple awards nominations as a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards. Davis delivered high-profile performances of the song on both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Read the story behind " Buy Dirt ".In addition to releasing new music, Davis is set to headline back-to-back nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium this fall (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time, and will join Luke Combs as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jordandavisofficial.com/tour."Next Thing You Know" Lyrics:Swear that you're staying single next thing you knowYou meet a girl at a bar and next thing you knowYou get her laughin', its two a.m.You're tellin your buddies three months inThat she ain't moving in but next thing you knowThere's a Uhaul trailer next thing you knowYour old apartment is y'all's new placeThere goes the carpet but the deer head staysNext thing you know saving money like never beforeJust to spend it all at a jewelry storeGetting down on one knee on her momma's porch Just pray she don't say noNext thing you know your best man gives a half drunk speechAnd your sunburn on a honeymoon beachAnd your left hand is getting used to that ringThere the next two or three years agoNext thing you knowWeren't really trying next thing you knowThere's a test on the counter next thing you knowShe's standing there crying nodding her head yesYour half excited half scared to deathCause next thing you knowYou're wearing scrubs and a funny white hatAnd the doctor's sayin how you doing there dad andNobody's ever called you thatAnd you take the drive home slowNext thing you know its first steps, first date, first carIts 11:01 wondering where they areYou sayin' that USC's too farIts amazing how fast seventeen years goNext thing you know, Next thing you knowNext thing you know you get to know your wife againAnd you're more in love than you've ever beenWith a lot of years of remember whens and still some down the road'Cause next thing you know you got a yard full of your kids' kidsAnd you take them to church, teach em to fish and yaTell them stories every chance you get'Bout how fast this life down here can goNext thing you know, Next thing you knowA native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, " Buy Dirt " (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.5 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen and Kip Moore.



