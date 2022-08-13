Jordan Davis Releases New Track "Next Thing You Know"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Multi-Platinum MCA Nashville hitmaker Jordan Davis
continues to rack up streams and engage his fans with his latest music. The chart-topping entertainer's new single, "What My World Spins Around," has garnered more than 50 MILLION streams since hitting country radio airwaves in June. Written by Davis, Matt Dragstrem and Ryan Hurd and produced by Paul DiGiovanni, Davis performed the hit on NBC's TODAY this week (8/9).
Today, Davis shared his new track "Next Thing You Know" as a continuation of releases from his highly anticipated upcoming album. Written by Davis, Chase McGill, Josh Osborne, and Greylan James, "Next Thing You Know" is available everywhere now.
"Next Thing You Know" follows his current single "What My World Spins Around" and is the latest glimpse at new music from Davis, who, with his 2X Platinum-Certified single "Buy Dirt
" (feat. Luke Bryan), topped the Country radio airplay charts for two weeks and amassed more than 626 MILLION global streams. "Buy Dirt
" tallied multiple awards nominations as a finalist for Top Country Song at the 2022 Billboard Music
Awards, nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th CMA Awards, and for Music
Event, Single, and Song of the Year at the 57th ACM Awards. Davis delivered high-profile performances of the song on both The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
and The Ellen
DeGeneres Show. Read the story behind "Buy Dirt
".
In addition to releasing new music, Davis is set to headline back-to-back nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium this fall (9/27 and 9/28) for the first time, and will join Luke Combs
as direct support on The Middle of Somewhere Tour through December. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit jordandavisofficial.com/tour.
"Next Thing You Know" Lyrics:
Swear that you're staying single next thing you know
You meet a girl at a bar and next thing you know
You get her laughin', its two a.m.
You're tellin your buddies three months in
That she ain't moving in but next thing you know
There's a Uhaul trailer next thing you know
Your old apartment is y'all's new place
There goes the carpet but the deer head stays
Next thing you know saving money like never before
Just to spend it all at a jewelry store
Getting down on one knee on her momma's porch Just pray she don't say no
Next thing you know your best man gives a half drunk speech
And your sunburn on a honeymoon beach
And your left hand is getting used to that ring
There the next two or three years ago
Next thing you know
Weren't really trying next thing you know
There's a test on the counter next thing you know
She's standing there crying nodding her head yes
Your half excited half scared to death
Cause next thing you know
You're wearing scrubs and a funny white hat
And the doctor's sayin how you doing there dad and
Nobody's ever called you that
And you take the drive home slow
Next thing you know its first steps, first date, first car
Its 11:01 wondering where they are
You sayin' that USC's too far
Its amazing how fast seventeen years go
Next thing you know, Next thing you know
Next thing you know you get to know your wife again
And you're more in love than you've ever been
With a lot of years of remember whens and still some down the road
'Cause next thing you know you got a yard full of your kids' kids
And you take them to church, teach em to fish and ya
Tell them stories every chance you get
'Bout how fast this life down here can go
Next thing you know, Next thing you know
A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Jordan Davis
recently scored his fourth No. 1 hit, "Buy Dirt
" (feat. Luke Bryan) from his 2021 EP, co-writing every track on the eight-song project apart from the John Prine-inspired "Blow Up Your TV." Davis previously notched three consecutive No. 1 hits: Platinum-Certified "Slow Dance In A Parking Lot," Double
Platinum-Certified "Singles You Up" and Platinum-Certified "Take It From Me," each featured on his Gold-Certified debut album, Home State. Awarded Best New Country Artist at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music
Awards, he is a two-time nominee for ACM New Male Artist of the Year and was named Billboard's Top New Country Artist of 2018. Davis has amassed 3.5 BILLION streams worldwide and appeared on Ellen, Good Morning America, Late Night with Seth Meyers, The Tonight
Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, TODAY and more. He has previously toured with artists including Kane Brown, Dierks Bentley, Rascal Flatts, Old Dominion, Jake Owen
and Kip Moore.