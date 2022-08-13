Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Oldies 13/08/2022

Limited Edition Reissue Of Beastie Boys' Long Out-Of-Print 4LP Deluxe Edition Of The Multi-Platinum Album Check Your Head Out Now

Limited Edition Reissue Of Beastie Boys' Long Out-Of-Print 4LP Deluxe Edition Of The Multi-Platinum Album Check Your Head Out Now

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Beastie Boys' multi-platinum album Check Your Head, UMe has released a limited-edition reissue of the rare 4LP deluxe version of the album, originally released in 2009 as an artist store exclusive. The long out-of-print and much sought-after box set features the 2009 remaster of the original double album, plus two extra LPs of bonus content including remixes, live versions, and B-sides. All four LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl and housed in a fabric wrapped, stamped, hardcover case. The Check Your Head 4LP box set is now available at participating independent retail outlets and can also be ordered online through uDiscover, Sound of Vinyl, Urban Legends and Beastie Boys' official online store.

Originally released in April 1992, Check Your Head was a milestone for Beastie Boys on multiple levels: It was their first album to be produced, in its entirety, by Beastie Boys with Mario Caldato Jr. and to feature keyboard player Keyboard Money Mark, as well as the first to be recorded at the band's own G-Son studios in Atwater Village, CA. Most significantly, however, Check Your Head marked the return of live instrumentation to the forefront and backbone of the Beastie Boys sound, with the bulk of the album featuring Mike D on drums, Adrock on guitar and MCA on bass for the first time since the band's early 1980s hardcore punk recordings.

Featuring the now-classic tracks "So What'cha Want," "Pass The Mic," "Gratitude" and "Jimmy James," Check Your Head stormed the U.S. Top 10, ultimately returning Beastie Boys to hard-touring, platinum-selling status, and setting the band up for the pop cultural dominance it would achieve in the decade to come

BEASTIE BOYS CHECK YOUR HEAD 4LP BOX SET:

LP 1
Side A
Jimmy James
Funky Boss
Pass The Mic
Gratitude
Lighten Up

Side B
Finger Lickin' Good
So What' Cha Want
The Biz Vs The Nuge
Time For Livin'
Something's Got To Give

LP 2
Side C
The Blue Nun
Stand Together
Pow
The Maestro
Groove Holmes

Side D
Live At P. J.'s
Mark On The Bus
Professor Booty
In 3's
Namaste

LP 3
Side E
Dub The Mic (Instrumental)
Pass The Mic (Pt. 2, Skills To Pay The Bills)
Drunken Praying Mantis Style
Netty's Girl

Side F
The Skills To Pay The Bills (Original Version)
So What' Cha Want (Soul Assassin Remix Version)
So What' Cha Want (Butt Naked Version)
Groove Holmes (Live Vs. The Biz)

LP 4
Side G
Stand Together (Live At French's Tavern, Sydney Australia)
Finger Lickin' Good (Government Cheese Remix)
Gratitude (Live At Budokan)
Honky Rink

Side H
Jimmy James (Original Original Version)
Boomin' Granny
Drinkin' Wine
So What' Cha Want (All The Way Live Freestyle Version)






