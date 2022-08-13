Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Pop / Rock 13/08/2022

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Readies The Release Of Live-Recorded Album Hymns With New Single "The Moment" + Pre-order, Out October 7

Tasha Cobbs Leonard Readies The Release Of Live-Recorded Album Hymns With New Single "The Moment" + Pre-order, Out October 7

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Grammy, Billboard Music, Stellar, and Dove Award-winning musician and songwriter Tasha Cobbs Leonard readies the release of her forthcoming album Hymns, out October 7 via Motown Gospel. Cobbs Leonard took to social media this week to tease fans with the awaited album cover and they swarmed the artist with excitement. Earlier this year in Chicago, Cobbs Leonard hosted a live album recording in the presence of friends, family, and fans. The new LP is a close one to the musician's heart, as it consists mostly of hymns and church standards she grew up listening to, but now reimagined for a new generation. Hymns features a number of guests that help elevate the album as one of the must-hear gospel projects of the year. To help prepare for the release of Hymns, Tasha Cobbs Leonard shares new single "The Moment," a beautiful culmination of so much - layered harmonies and tender vocals that swell and eventually explode into a magnificent session of pure praise and worship.

In celebration of the new album, Tasha Cobbs Leonard is taking to the road with performances of the new work. She will be performing at the legendary Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on September 26 and will be performing at Tabernacle in Atlanta on the eve of Hymns release. More dates to follow. Information on tickets here https://www.tashacobbsleonard.com/

Tasha Cobbs Leonard recently garnered two Dove Award nominations for Contemporary Gospel Recorded Song of the Year for her strength and perseverance anthem "Gotta Believe" and Inspirational Recorded Song of the Year for "Lift Every Voice." She originally recorded "Gotta Believe" as part of NPR Morning Edition's Song Project, a series launched during lockdown to provide an outlet for artists to write and perform an original song as a way to reflect the times. In an interview about the song's origins, Tasha opened up about some of her personal struggles, including losing family and friends to the COVID pandemic.

Tasha Cobbs Leonard is a platinum-selling, GRAMMY-winning, "gospel sensation" (NPR Music) who has firmly established herself as one of gospel's leading voices. In 2020, Billboard named Leonard the Top Gospel Artist of the Decade. In addition to that honored title, she has also received a plethora of awards and accolades, including 1 Grammy Award (plus 5 Grammy nominations), 3 Billboard Music Awards, >13 Stellar Awards (including Artist of the Year), >12 Dove Awards (including Gospel Artist of the Year), and Billboard's Top Female Gospel Artist.

During her career, Tasha has accrued over 2 billion artist streams, 4 Billboard No 1 singles and 5 Billboard No 1 albums and has made national TV appearances and performances on Good Morning America, CNN's Fourth of July, BET's Black Girls Rock, CBC's A Day Of Healing, and the Super Bowl Gospel Celebration.

Hymns Tracklisting:
The Moment
Burdens Down
Jesus Is Mine
Jesus Lover Of My Soul (feat. The Walls Group)
Power (feat. Kierra Sheard Kelly)
At The Cross
The Church I Grew Up In
Jesus What A Friend (feat. Natalie Grant)
Holy
Agnus Dei
Surrender
It Is Well (feat. Jennifer Hudson and Ricky Dillard)






