Daniel Tashian Revives Ghosts Of Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley & The Everly Brothers On 'Night After Night'

9. "Pretty Thing" New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Decades before Daniel Tashian was a 2x GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter and producer behind Kacey Musgraves' last two albums, he was a kid growing up in Nashville, revering a man named Paul Kennerley. The UK-born country songwriter's hit for Emmylou Harris, "Born to Run," featured Tashian's father on guitar and background vocals and was played often in the Tashian household. Kennerley quickly became his childhood hero. Fast forward thirty years later, Tashian and Kennerley have co-written nine songs for Tashian's forthcoming album 'Night After Night' (9.23 via Big Yellow Dog Music). The first single " Night After Night " is available everywhere today - listen at Top40-charts.com!"When I heard 'Born To Run,' it spoke to my ten-year old soul," says Tashian. "I felt the hair stand up on the back of my neck. And to think that I knew the people that made it! I wanted to do what Paul did. I wanted to make people feel the same way I did blasting that song in my dad's '68 Volkswagen. Three years into it and many wonderful conversations, a few arguments, and lots of 'humming and strumming' later, we had written 'Night After Night.'"'Night After Night' kicks off with the title track, which was inspired by Tashian and Kennerley's shared struggles with insomnia, and continues with eight more songs that were born out of the pair's informal jam sessions-turned-songwriting seances, where they would invite the spirits of Buddy Holly, Bo Diddley, The Everly Brothers and more to jump in on the action. Read more here: shorefire.com/roster/daniel-tashian/bio'Night After Night' marks the first time Kennerley, whose songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, The Judds, Emmylou Harris, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper and others, has co-written an entire album with another artist. Each song was thoughtfully crafted by Tashian and Kennerley, taking at least four sessions to complete. Tashian recorded all six acoustic guitars on the album with help from musicians Buddy Miller on baritone guitar and octave mandolin, Russ Pahl (Sturgill Simpson, Yola, Tyler Childers) on pedal steel and Sarah Buxton (Miranda Lambert, Kenny Rogers, Keith Urban) on background vocals. The extra time and supernatural intervention paid off, as the end result is one of the freshest, most immediate and moving records in recent history. For more information on Daniel Tashian, visit bigyellowdogmusic.com/daniel-tashian.'NIGHT AFTER NIGHT' TRACKLIST:Produced by Daniel TashianAll Songs co-written by Daniel Tashian and Paul KennerleyVocals: Daniel TashianAcoustic Guitar: Daniel TashianBaritone guitar and Octave mandolin: Buddy MillerPedal Steel: Russ PahlBackground vocals: Sarah Buxton1. " Night After Night 2. "Thinking Of You Too Much3. "She's Sad"4. "One Tear Fell"5. "Somebody's Thinking About You"6. "Tumble and Fall"7. "I'll Come Running"8. "Every Single Beat"9. "Pretty Thing"



