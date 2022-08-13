Amanda Jordan Releases Powerful New Single 'Somebody's Maybe'





Alongside her artist career, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter Amanda Jordan 's latest single, "Somebody's Maybe," is available everywhere today. Produced by Joel Bruyere (Thousand Foot Krutch), "Somebody's Maybe" was written by Amanda and Rick Huckaby (Thomas Rhett, Tracy Lawrence, Trace Adkins). Through lyrics like "Wanna be yours, I can be alone / Wanna hear a yes, I can take a no / Anything you want baby / But I ain't ever gonna be / Somebody's maybe," Amanda confidently sets boundaries and empowers listeners.CMT.com will be adding the scenic video for "Somebody's Maybe" to their music videos page on August 26. The single has already struck a chord with listeners and generated over 5,000 pieces of content from TikTok users over the past few weeks."When I wrote this song, it came from a place of love and wanting to express that love to my person but at the same time knowing who I am and what my worth is. Sometimes that involves having the strength to walk away if that worth isn't validated or seen," Amanda shared."Somebody's Maybe" follows Amanda's previous single, "I Choose You," which has already amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and landed her a debut television performance on ABC's The Bachelor. The emerging Canadian artist performed the single for the newest bachelor, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans on episode 2 of season 26. Amanda has since won the hearts of new fans and followers across the globe.Alongside her artist career, Amanda is also an up-and-coming actress who has starred in various films and roles throughout the years. In 2014, Amanda performed several original songs in the Lifetime movie, Killing Daddy, starring Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious, Dynasty). She also performed an original song, which was then licensed by the Hulu television series, Holly Hobbie, where she played a struggling songwriter busking in Nashville. Amanda was recently cast in the Hallmark movie, Feeling Butterflies, which premiered in March of 2022 and in the upcoming film set in the 40s, Christmas in Maple Hills, slated for a Fall 2022 release. Her latest role in a murder mystery film, Rush For Your Life, will also be premiering in Fall 2022.



