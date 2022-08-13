Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 13/08/2022

Amanda Jordan Releases Powerful New Single 'Somebody's Maybe'

Hot Songs Around The World

First Class
Jack Harlow
250 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
189 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
195 entries in 23 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
455 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
380 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
929 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
568 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1104 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising singer-songwriter Amanda Jordan 's latest single, "Somebody's Maybe," is available everywhere today. Produced by Joel Bruyere (Thousand Foot Krutch), "Somebody's Maybe" was written by Amanda and Rick Huckaby (Thomas Rhett, Tracy Lawrence, Trace Adkins). Through lyrics like "Wanna be yours, I can be alone / Wanna hear a yes, I can take a no / Anything you want baby / But I ain't ever gonna be / Somebody's maybe," Amanda confidently sets boundaries and empowers listeners.

CMT.com will be adding the scenic video for "Somebody's Maybe" to their music videos page on August 26. The single has already struck a chord with listeners and generated over 5,000 pieces of content from TikTok users over the past few weeks.
"When I wrote this song, it came from a place of love and wanting to express that love to my person but at the same time knowing who I am and what my worth is. Sometimes that involves having the strength to walk away if that worth isn't validated or seen," Amanda shared.

"Somebody's Maybe" follows Amanda's previous single, "I Choose You," which has already amassed over 1 million streams on Spotify alone and landed her a debut television performance on ABC's The Bachelor. The emerging Canadian artist performed the single for the newest bachelor, Clayton Echard and Susie Evans on episode 2 of season 26. Amanda has since won the hearts of new fans and followers across the globe.

Alongside her artist career, Amanda is also an up-and-coming actress who has starred in various films and roles throughout the years. In 2014, Amanda performed several original songs in the Lifetime movie, Killing Daddy, starring Elizabeth Gillies (Victorious, Dynasty). She also performed an original song, which was then licensed by the Hulu television series, Holly Hobbie, where she played a struggling songwriter busking in Nashville. Amanda was recently cast in the Hallmark movie, Feeling Butterflies, which premiered in March of 2022 and in the upcoming film set in the 40s, Christmas in Maple Hills, slated for a Fall 2022 release. Her latest role in a murder mystery film, Rush For Your Life, will also be premiering in Fall 2022.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0131481 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0029869079589844 secs