Sean Kingston Releases New Single 'Side'

One of the most recognized pop stars in the world, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Multi-platinum Artist and Songwriter Sean Kingston released his newest track,"Side" via Eyes Above Water/Empire. The laid-back percussion heavy "Side" is available for download and streaming on all DSPs. The accompanying stylish visualizer finds Kingston cruising through Los Angeles streets while juggling multiple affections and is interspersed with live concert footage from his ongoing sold out American tour."Side" arrives after the successful releases of Ocean Drive, the multi-million streaming hit with Chris Brown. Spin Magazine declared, " Ocean Drive " is a welcomed reintroduction to Kingston, who doesn't at all sound as if he's lost a step. His voice is crisp and bouncy, his cadence as compelling as ever.The list of artists who have burst out of the gate and charted at No. 1 with their debut single is littered with music legends: Beyoncé, Whitney Houston, Britney Spears. Sean Kingston is on that list.""Side" is the latest offering from Sean Kingston's highly anticipated new studio album "Road to Deliverance" scheduled for release later this year. The new album promises to deliver the music his fans have been eagerly waiting for. From Damian Marley to Trippie Redd and Youngboy Never Broke Again, Kingston has already locked in with marquee names to reintroduce his first album in years in a powerful way.Having sold more than 12.5 million tracks to date, the Jamaican raised but Miami born artist Sean Kingston is one of the biggest contemporary pop stars of the past two decades, a chart-topping, award-winning, multi-platinum melody maker whose remarkable body of work (spanning 3 studio albums, 21 singles, 14 Billboard hits, 2 mixtapes, and several sold out world tours) has defined what we come to call Island Pop.Amassing billions of streams across all platforms- including over 240 million streams via Spotify in 2020 alone, and +1.3 billion views on YouTube, Kingston's fans have long awaited a new solo project from the artist. Throughout his remarkable career, Sean Kingston has collaborated with a truly incredible selection of chart-topping artists, everyone from: Justin Bieber, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown to Wiz Khalifa, Natasha Bedingfield, Fergie, Wale, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, Tiesto, and Rich the Kid to name just a few. Sean Kingston took the music scene by storm at sixteen with his #1 Billboard Hot 100 (in 21 countries) breakout hit " Beautiful Girls ". Sean remains one of only a few artists to debut with a #1 single on Hot 100 and follow up with a platinum selling first single on his second album. After the success of " Beautiful Girls ", Sean went on to have fourteen songs on the Billboard Hot 100, 5-platinum singles as an artist and 3-platinum singles as a writer for Justin Beiber, Jason Derulo and Iyaz.Kingston proved himself to be one of the game's headlining heavyweights not just in the studio but through his live performances, participating in World Tours alongside super-stars: Beyoncé, Justin Bieber, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and Chris Brown.One of the most recognized pop stars in the world, Sean Kingston has been featured in countless magazines articles and performed around the world including on: Jimmy Kimmel, The Today Show, Live with Kelly and Michael, Dancing with the Stars, So You Think You Can Dance, America's Got Talent, BET's 106 & Park, Teen Choice Awards, Much Music Awards, and Latin Grammy Awards in addition to successful endorsement partnerships with Beats by Dr. Dre, Lamborghini, Gucci, Cîroc, and Monster Energy.



