The Subways Reveal 8-bit Animated 'Love Waiting On You' Video





The track is the latest to be taken from their forthcoming fifth studio album 'Uncertain Joys,' set for release on January 13th, 2023. The album is available to preorder now from: https://bfan.link/uncertain-joys.



Alongside the video, the band have also revealed brand new B side 'Sign of Scorpio' which is also out now on all good streaming platforms.



The band's previously announced UK album tour dates have been rescheduled to January/February 2023 and are on sale now, and they will also be appearing at Southsea Victorious, Godiva Festival and Looe Live amongst others (see below for full listings).



Commenting on the gender-role-reversing video directed by animator Neil Whitman, front man Billy Lunn says: "When Neil initially presented us with the concept of the video as an 8-bit platform-style video game, our drummer

"I saw myself as the Princess Peach character, with the love of my life (about whom the song is written) being my rescuer, fighting through the various obstacles and antagonists along the way. The sense of isolation, helplessness, and vulnerability within the song now made all the more sense to me."

"Whilst it's not always correct to assume that one person should come to the rescue of another in a relationship, my belief in the hopelessly romantic/pathetic notion that lifelong soul mates do in fact exist is woven into the very fabric of my being. And so, when at the end of the video my rescuer realises that it is only the will to love that is required to come to my aid, as opposed to having to fight through strife, battles, and failures, I knew that Neil understood the depth of my belief in this notion."

"Our protagonist is trapped in his virtual cell waiting for the female heroine (the princess) to come to his rescue," adds director/animator Neil Whitman. "I had great fun designing the band members as 8-bit characters as well as designing the princess and various levels for our heroes to venture through. Setting the game in mediaeval times helped me to subvert the usual tired traditions of the prince rescuing the princess and play around with audience expectations."



Forthcoming new album 'Uncertain Joys' was recorded and produced by front man and producer in his own right Billy Lunn, mixed by the Grammy Award-winning Adrian Bushby (Muse, Foo Fighters,



'Uncertain Joys' tracklist:

1. You Kill My Cool

2. Love Waiting On You

3. Uncertain Joys

4. Incantation

5. Black Wax

6. Lavender Amelie

7. Fight

8. Influencer Killed The Rock Star

9. Swanky Al

10. The Devil and Me

11. Joli Coeur

12. Futures



Festival Appearances:

August 18th - GAMPEL OPEN AIR FESTIVAL (CH)

August 20th - CZECH REPUBLIC BRNO TRUTNOFF OPEN AIR FESTIVAL (CZ)

August 27th - SOUTHSEA VICTORIOUS FESTIVAL (UK)





Rescheduled Jan/Feb 2023 UK Headline Tour Dates:

Jan 26th - Manchester Gorilla

Jan 27th - Stoke Sugarmill

Jan 28th Sunderland Independent

Jan 29th Glasgow King Tuts

Feb 1st - Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Feb 2nd - London Scala

Feb 3rd - Brighton Chalk

Feb 4th - Cambridge Mash



The

Billy Lunn - guitar and vocals

Charlotte





Formed in 2002, by now The

They have toured with AC/DC, Foo Fighters, and Oasis, appeared on the Late Show with



The band have worked with



The first track to be taken from their recently-completed forthcoming new album, 'Fight' was The Subways' first release without long-time drummer and founding member Josh Morgan, who announced his departure from the band in October 2020, shortly after studio sessions were completed.



Produced by Lunn and mixed by Adrian Bushby (Foo Fighters, Muse, New Order), 'Fight' is a precursor to the sonic texture of the new album, without giving too much away too early. In the advent of COVID, Lunn is producing and mixing bands in his Welwyn Garden City-based recording studio (with social-distancing measures in place) until touring resumes.



'Fight' picked up a triumphant wave of support, with NME, CLASH Magazine, Steve Lamacq at BBC 6music, Gay Times, Broadway World, and more all championing the band's long-awaited return, and demonstrating a renewed appetite for the band's forthcoming fifth studio effort.



The Subways' hit single 'Rock & Roll Queen' also recently appeared in Ladbrokes' European Championship TV advert, partnering with #WeMakeEvents to light up music venues in red and lend support to the live entertainment industry. The advert features hundreds of skilled and experienced drummers performing as a player prepares to take a penalty.



The



'You Kill My Cool' and 'Love Waiting On You' are the latest shots of new material from the band following their previous



