Country Music Hall Of Famer And 5-Time Grammy Winner Marty Stuart Announces Worldwide Signing With Snakefarm/ Universal

Feb 10 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Snakefarm, a label housed under the Spinefarm Music Group and owned by UMG, is proud to confirm the worldwide signing of Marty Stuart - singer / songwriter / musician / photographer / country music icon and curator-in-chief of its glorious history.A headline European tour has already been announced for August / September of this year, which will see Marty and his Fabulous Superlatives - Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris Scruggs - visiting the UK, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. Marty's first European outing in over a decade, this run of 13 shows includes a debut appearance at The Long Road Festival in Leicestershire (UK). Following his European tour, Stuart will perform at Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, TN and hit the road for a fall US tour. Stuart remarked about the announcement, "I like the idea of joining forces with Snakefarm. I am intrigued by the global mindset and the aura of musical integrity that surrounds the brand. I look forward to a long line of thrilling musical escapades in the days ahead." Dante Bonutto, Snakefarm's A&R, added, "As long-time supporters of the great man and his music, it's with much pride that we welcome Marty Stuart to Snakefarm. The intention with the label has always been to shine a spotlight on the very best in roots music, its sacred traditions and values, and when it comes to an artist who lives, breathes, loves and protects these values, Marty Stuart is in a class of his own. We look forward to a long and exciting journey ahead, and we're aware that we'll have to spectacularly up our game on the fashion front!"Jonas Nachsin, General Manager, Worldwide of Spinefarm Music Group, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Marty Stuart to our growing Snakefarm roster. It is a distinct honor to have him join the label as we expand its scope around the world."True country music royalty with a deep-seated love of country, bluegrass, rock and more, Marty Stuart's induction to the Grand Ole Opry took place a full 30 years ago, and he's the recipient of a slew of accolades and honors, including multiple Grammy awards, Platinum sales awards, BMI awards, plus Country Music Association and Americana Music Association awards.He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2020, and has over 20 major label studio albums to his name in a career that is now entering its fifth decade, cementing Stuart's longevity as an icon in country music.In addition to his activities in the studio, on the road with the Superlatives (now celebrating 20 years together) and behind the camera, this compelling, flamboyant performer plays a vital role in the preservation of Country music's legacy, and his unique collection of artifacts, around 20,000 cherished items, includes images, instruments and outfits from the greatest names in American roots music.Mississippi native Stuart has toured with such legends as Lester Flatt and Johnny Cash, and at the moment, he is raising funds for the Marty Stuart Congress of Country Music - a cultural center in his hometown of Philadelphia, MS, which will protect, curate and celebrate the traditions of a genre free from gizmos and gimmickry, heavy on heart and soul.New music is on the way, more details on this shortly, but in the meantime, Marty Stuart remains as active as ever, even finding time to release books with his latest May 2022 release "The World of Marty Stuart."Find a full list of tour dates below. Stuart's European tour dates will be supported by Nashville-based rising star Sam Williams, who released his debut album Glasshouse Children last year via Snakefarm in the UK on behalf of Mercury Nashville.Tour Dates:Aug 12 - Waco, TX - Waco Hippodrome TheatreAug 23 - Corsicana, TX - The Palace TheatreAug 25 - Leeds, UK - City Varieties Music HallAug 26 - London, UK - Indigo At The O2Aug 27 - Leicestershire, UK - The Long Road FestivalAug 28 - Glasgow, UK - The Old FruitmarketAug 30 - Bexhill on Sea, UK De La Warr PavilionAug 31 - Amsterdam, NL - ParadisoSept 2 - Malmo, SE - Slagthuset - TeaternSept 3 - Oslo, NO - KonserthusSept 5 - Kolding, DK - GodsetSept 6 - Roskilde, DK - GimleSept 7 - Berlin, DE - Passionskirche, KreuzbergSept 9 / 10 - Ostaad, CH - Country Night GstaadSept 23 - Newberry, SC - Newberry Opera HouseSept 24 - Franklin, TN - Pilgrimage FestivalSept 29 - Marfa, TX - Trans-Pecos Festival of Music + Love 2022Sept 30 - Houston, TX - The Heights TheaterOct 1 - Dallas, TX - Kessler TheaterOct 2 - Dallas, TX - Kessler TheaterOct 6 - Kansas City, MO - Muriel Kauffman TheatreOct 7 - Eureka Springs, AR - Eureka Springs City AuditoriumOct 12 - Holyoke, MA - Race Street LiveOct 13 - Lancaster, PA - American Music TheatreOct 14 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon TheatreOct 15 - Prestonburg, KY - Mountain Arts CenterOct 20 - Frankfort, KY - Grand TheatreOct 21 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial HallOct 22 - Fish Creek, WI - Door Community AuditoriumDec 3 - Las Vegas, NV - The Showroom at the Golden NuggetFeb 10 - Augusta, GA - Imperial Theatre



