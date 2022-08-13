The Looks From Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Album Is A Sartorial Celebration Of Fashion For The Ages



The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, was intentional in not leading with visuals, giving fans the opportunity to be listeners and not viewers, and allowing them to truly hear the music before they see it. However, a tease of the visuals appears in the album packaging of RENAISSANCE, and the fashion is not to be missed.



The styling team, led by costume designer and longtime Beyoncé collaborator, Marni Senofonte, explains "My goal was to mirror Beyoncé's song writing process by honoring the legends and pioneers of fashion as well as the participants of such genres including ball, house, techno, funk, R&B and hip-hop. My team and I aimed to create a fashion Renaissance by digging into the archives of legendary houses like Thierry Mugler, Gareth Pugh,



Credits for RENAISSANCE packaging imagery and fashion:



COSTUME DESIGN:

Marni Senofonte



STYLING ASSISTANTS TO MARNI SENOFONTE:

Vance Gamble



Andrew McFarland



STYLIST:

KJ Moody



ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:

Nichole Goodman

Tara Boyette



MASTER TAILOR:

Timothy White



PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT WARDROBE OPERATIONS MANAGER:

Ryan Dodson



ADDITIONAL CAST STYLING:

STYLIST: Willian Ylvisaker

STYLIST: Lateef Abdulah

ASSISTANT:

ASSISTANT: Joyce Onuorah

TAILORING: L.V.D.F.



HAIR:

Neal Farinah

Nakia Rachon

Kim Kimble



MAKEUP:



Rokael Lizama



PHOTOGRAPHY:

Carlijn Jacobs and



On Friday, August 12th, Beyoncé released the official visual teaser for the first track on the album, "I'M THAT GIRL" on YouTube. The video features clips of Beyoncé from the to be released visuals featuring a taste of the fashion feast to come.



FASHION CREDITS FOR "I'M THAT GIRL" OFFICIAL TEASER:



COSTUME DESIGNER/STYLIST:

Marni Senofonte



MARNI SENOFONTE'S ASSISTANTS:

Vance Gamble





STYLING ASSISTANTS:

Larry Simmons

Yerocko Obama



Andrew McFarland

Louis "LC LUXX"

Kristen Jackson

Kelsey Triesch

Franceleslia Millien

Abby Rosegold

Kirsten Reader





WARDROBE SUPERVISORS:

Radedel Ortiz

Sammi Shapiro



SPECIAL GUEST STYLIST:

B. Åkerlund



ADDITIONAL STYLIST:

KJ Moody



ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:

Nichole Goodman

Tara Boyette



PERSONAL WARDROBE / PERSONAL COSTUMER:

Ryan Dodson



MASTER TAILOR:

Timothy White



ADDITIONAL TAILORING:

Arturo Padilla and Cristina Padilla of Rancho Tailors



HAIR:

Neal Farinah

Nakia Rachon



MAKEUP:



Rokael Lizama



DESIGNERS IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:

Annakiki, Wolford, Collini Milano, Burberry, Thierry Mugler, Manuel Albarran, Gentle Monster, Melissa



#RENAISSANCE

#BREAKMYSOUL

#IMTHATGIRL

