Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
RnB 13/08/2022

The Looks From Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Album Is A Sartorial Celebration Of Fashion For The Ages

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
393 entries in 26 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
211 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
478 entries in 28 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
939 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
572 entries in 21 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
199 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
258 entries in 20 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1115 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) When Beyoncé's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, was released on Friday, July 29, it arrived to a global reception of epic proportions.
The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, was intentional in not leading with visuals, giving fans the opportunity to be listeners and not viewers, and allowing them to truly hear the music before they see it. However, a tease of the visuals appears in the album packaging of RENAISSANCE, and the fashion is not to be missed.

The styling team, led by costume designer and longtime Beyoncé collaborator, Marni Senofonte, explains "My goal was to mirror Beyoncé's song writing process by honoring the legends and pioneers of fashion as well as the participants of such genres including ball, house, techno, funk, R&B and hip-hop. My team and I aimed to create a fashion Renaissance by digging into the archives of legendary houses like Thierry Mugler, Gareth Pugh, Pierre Cardin to name a few, and scoured social media to discover and feature unknown and immerging designers which, at its core, is the essence of RENAISSANCE."

Credits for RENAISSANCE packaging imagery and fashion:

COSTUME DESIGN:
Marni Senofonte

STYLING ASSISTANTS TO MARNI SENOFONTE:
Vance Gamble
Damien Lloyd
Andrew McFarland

STYLIST:
KJ Moody

ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:
Nichole Goodman
Tara Boyette

MASTER TAILOR:
Timothy White

PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT WARDROBE OPERATIONS MANAGER:
Ryan Dodson

ADDITIONAL CAST STYLING:
STYLIST: Willian Ylvisaker
STYLIST: Lateef Abdulah
ASSISTANT: Hannah Norman
ASSISTANT: Joyce Onuorah
TAILORING: L.V.D.F.

HAIR:
Neal Farinah
Nakia Rachon
Kim Kimble

MAKEUP:
Francesca Tolot
Rokael Lizama

PHOTOGRAPHY:
Carlijn Jacobs and Mason Poole

On Friday, August 12th, Beyoncé released the official visual teaser for the first track on the album, "I'M THAT GIRL" on YouTube. The video features clips of Beyoncé from the to be released visuals featuring a taste of the fashion feast to come.

FASHION CREDITS FOR "I'M THAT GIRL" OFFICIAL TEASER:

COSTUME DESIGNER/STYLIST:
Marni Senofonte

MARNI SENOFONTE'S ASSISTANTS:
Vance Gamble
Damien Lloyd

STYLING ASSISTANTS:
Larry Simmons
Yerocko Obama
Elisa Jane
Andrew McFarland
Louis "LC LUXX"
Kristen Jackson
Kelsey Triesch
Franceleslia Millien
Abby Rosegold
Kirsten Reader
Victoria Hastings

WARDROBE SUPERVISORS:
Radedel Ortiz
Sammi Shapiro

SPECIAL GUEST STYLIST:
B. Åkerlund

ADDITIONAL STYLIST:
KJ Moody

ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:
Nichole Goodman
Tara Boyette

PERSONAL WARDROBE / PERSONAL COSTUMER:
Ryan Dodson

MASTER TAILOR:
Timothy White

ADDITIONAL TAILORING:
Arturo Padilla and Cristina Padilla of Rancho Tailors

HAIR:
Neal Farinah
Nakia Rachon

MAKEUP:
Francesca Tolot
Rokael Lizama

DESIGNERS IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:
Annakiki, Wolford, Collini Milano, Burberry, Thierry Mugler, Manuel Albarran, Gentle Monster, Melissa Simon Hartman, Alexandre Vauthier, David Koma, Bottega Venetta, Balenciaga, Dominnico, Bethany Cordwell, La Perla, Commando, GCDS, Chris Habana, Dolce & Gabanna, Heidi Lee, Georgina Trevino, Destree, Alaia, Sarah Sokol Millinery, Miu Miu, Luis De Javier, LVDF, Vex, Jimmy Choo, Yvan Tufenkjian, Amina Muaddi, Anna Karin-Karlsson, House Of Emmanuele, Caroline Reznik, Michael Schmidt, Christian Louboutin.

#RENAISSANCE
#BREAKMYSOUL
#IMTHATGIRL
#CLUBRENAISSANCE






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0114729 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0025875568389893 secs