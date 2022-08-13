The Looks From Beyonce's 'Renaissance' Album Is A Sartorial Celebration Of Fashion For The Ages

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
When Beyoncé's seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, was released on Friday, July 29, it arrived to a global reception of epic proportions.
The originator of the visual album format, and the preeminent visual artist, was intentional in not leading with visuals, giving fans the opportunity to be listeners and not viewers, and allowing them to truly hear the music before they see it. However, a tease of the visuals appears in the album packaging of RENAISSANCE, and the fashion is not to be missed.
The styling team, led by costume designer and longtime Beyoncé collaborator, Marni Senofonte, explains "My goal was to mirror Beyoncé's song writing process by honoring the legends and pioneers of fashion as well as the participants of such genres including ball, house, techno, funk, R&B and hip-hop. My team and I aimed to create a fashion Renaissance by digging into the archives of legendary houses like Thierry Mugler, Gareth Pugh, Pierre
Cardin to name a few, and scoured social media to discover and feature unknown and immerging designers which, at its core, is the essence of RENAISSANCE."
Credits for RENAISSANCE packaging imagery and fashion:
COSTUME DESIGN:
Marni Senofonte
STYLING ASSISTANTS TO MARNI SENOFONTE:
Vance Gamble
Damien
Lloyd
Andrew McFarland
STYLIST:
KJ Moody
ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:
Nichole Goodman
Tara Boyette
MASTER TAILOR:
Timothy White
PARKWOOD ENTERTAINMENT WARDROBE OPERATIONS MANAGER:
Ryan Dodson
ADDITIONAL CAST STYLING:
STYLIST: Willian Ylvisaker
STYLIST: Lateef Abdulah
ASSISTANT: Hannah
Norman
ASSISTANT: Joyce Onuorah
TAILORING: L.V.D.F.
HAIR:
Neal Farinah
Nakia Rachon
Kim Kimble
MAKEUP:
Francesca
Tolot
Rokael Lizama
PHOTOGRAPHY:
Carlijn Jacobs and Mason
Poole
On Friday, August 12th, Beyoncé released the official visual teaser for the first track on the album, "I'M THAT GIRL" on YouTube. The video features clips of Beyoncé from the to be released visuals featuring a taste of the fashion feast to come.
FASHION CREDITS FOR "I'M THAT GIRL" OFFICIAL TEASER:
COSTUME DESIGNER/STYLIST:
Marni Senofonte
MARNI SENOFONTE'S ASSISTANTS:
Vance Gamble
Damien
Lloyd
STYLING ASSISTANTS:
Larry Simmons
Yerocko Obama
Elisa
Jane
Andrew McFarland
Louis "LC LUXX"
Kristen Jackson
Kelsey Triesch
Franceleslia Millien
Abby Rosegold
Kirsten Reader
Victoria
Hastings
WARDROBE SUPERVISORS:
Radedel Ortiz
Sammi Shapiro
SPECIAL GUEST STYLIST:
B. Åkerlund
ADDITIONAL STYLIST:
KJ Moody
ASSISTANTS TO KJ MOODY:
Nichole Goodman
Tara Boyette
PERSONAL WARDROBE / PERSONAL COSTUMER:
Ryan Dodson
MASTER TAILOR:
Timothy White
ADDITIONAL TAILORING:
Arturo Padilla and Cristina Padilla of Rancho Tailors
HAIR:
Neal Farinah
Nakia Rachon
MAKEUP:
Francesca
Tolot
Rokael Lizama
DESIGNERS IN ORDER OF APPEARANCE:
Annakiki, Wolford, Collini Milano, Burberry, Thierry Mugler, Manuel Albarran, Gentle Monster, Melissa Simon
Hartman, Alexandre Vauthier, David
Koma, Bottega Venetta, Balenciaga, Dominnico, Bethany Cordwell, La Perla, Commando, GCDS, Chris Habana, Dolce
& Gabanna, Heidi
Lee, Georgina
Trevino, Destree, Alaia, Sarah
Sokol Millinery, Miu Miu, Luis De Javier, LVDF, Vex, Jimmy Choo, Yvan Tufenkjian, Amina Muaddi, Anna Karin-Karlsson, House Of Emmanuele, Caroline Reznik, Michael Schmidt, Christian Louboutin.
