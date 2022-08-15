Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Pop / Rock 15/08/2022

David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'; The New Release Celebrates 20 Years Of The Hit Song!

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Benny Benassi and David Guetta celebrate 20 years of 'Satisfaction' with a monstrous modern rework.

'Satisfaction' lives on, recently surpassing 100 million YouTube plays and standing strong as the 17th most-played track at Tomorrowland - decades after its original release.

The newest rendition of 'Satisfaction' celebrates the storied original release with a fresh dose of energy, borrowing influences from the surging sounds of David Guetta's Future Rave while still paying homage to the instantly recognisable and equally undeniable synth hook of Benassi's 2002 original. Listen to the new single below:






