Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 15/08/2022

Vintage Culture & Three Drives Release 'Greece 2000'

Vintage Culture & Three Drives Release 'Greece 2000'

Hot Songs Around The World

Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
207 entries in 23 charts
Enemy
Imagine Dragons, JID & League Of Legends
420 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
474 entries in 28 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
255 entries in 20 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
195 entries in 21 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
389 entries in 26 charts
Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
935 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
570 entries in 21 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1111 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) There is magic in nostalgia, and this iconic crossover between electronic pioneers Vintage Culture and Three Drives proves it. Bridging a gap of twenty-five years of musical evolution, this contemporary reprise of 'Greece 2000' paints serene skies over the vibrant Balearic waves it radiates, rendering it a quintessential track for a sunset scene.

Joining forces to reimagine a '90s dance classic, Vintage Culture and Three Drives each brought their own quirks into the mix to produce a record that remains faithful to the original's essence. The unmissable melody instinctively triggers fond memories of velvet horizons and salty breezes, with a dream-induced break to highlight the nostalgic nature of the track.

Teased during some of Vintage Culture's biggest global sets (including his Cercle show in São Paulo, Brazil), this classic incarnate has been tantalizing the Brazilian artist's fanbase for months before finally seeing its release on Armada Music today.

From the tiny municipality of Mundo Novo, Vintage Culture has risen to international stardom through his songwriting, studio productions, and charismatic stage presence. Already a household name in his homeland of Brazil, he ascended to the #1 selling artist on Beatport and #1 Most Played Producer on 1001Tracklists last year.

His career took off in 2019 following the release of his Jorja Smith and Maverick Sabre remix, and Vintage Culture has since enjoyed Platinum success on multiple singles, as well as topping the Billboard Club / Dance and Spotify Dance Charts. Having collaborated with and remixed the likes of Rufus Du Sol, Tiësto, Bob Moses, Sonny Fodera, and James Hype, he is known for his irresistible melodies combined with driving instrumental rhythms to create a mesmerising style and sound which is uniquely recognisable.

Three Drives are the Dutch progressive trance duo behind the 1997 global hit, 'Greece 2000'. After conquering European clubs and dance floors, the track peaked at #12 on the UK Singles Chart and reached #1 on its Dance Chart. Their productions have been supported by the likes of Paul van Dyk, Armin van Buuren, Paul Oakenfold, Tiësto, and Pete Tong. Since its release, the track has been remixed over fifty times, each interpretation adding a unique edge to a timeless piece.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0112360 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0026407241821289 secs