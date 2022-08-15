Nicky Youre Releases 'Sunroof' Remixes EP



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Rising star Nicky Youre has released his Sunroof Remixes EP via Columbia Records/RCA in partnership with Thirty Knots Records.Tailored to span various genres, the 6-track project includes versions that touch Country, Latin, Rap, and Dance music. Kicking off the series of remixes is multi-platinum country superstar Thomas Rhett followed by multi-platinum Colombian reggaeton artist Manuel Turizo, multi-platinum rapper and fellow Columbia labelmate 24kGoldn, and multi-platinum DJ duo Loud Luxury.The Sunroof Remixes EP also includes the original track as well as an acoustic version that sees Nicky take a stripped-down approach to the summer smash. See full tracklist below. In tandem with the release, Nicky has shared his live performance video of " Sunroof " shot at Harbor Studios in Malibu. Sunroof " has solidified itself as a contender for 2022's 'Song of the Summer.' With over 7.5 million TikTok videos made to the sound, the track's success has translated to other platforms as well. This week, " Sunroof " broke into the Top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 (#9 on the chart dated August 13).The track has over 400M streams across all platforms and is #4 at Top 40 and Hot AC radio and climbing the charts at AC and Rhythm. Following performances at XL106.7's Red Hot & Boom and Y100's Elvis Duran and The Morning Show Pool Party last month, Youre is set to hit the Audacy Stage at this year's East Coast Surfing Championships in Virginia Beach on August 25.23-year-old Nicky Youre is putting smiles on fans' faces one song at a time by harnessing the infectious energy of sticky melodies and relatable lyrics. Drawing inspiration from Dominic Fike, Tai Verdes, Jeremy Zucker, Alexander 23, blackbear and more, the indie pop, southern California native is sure to be a staple on people's playlists thanks to the inherent feel-good vibes of his music.Now signed to Columbia Records in partnership with Thirty Knots Records, Youre has made quite the splash and is looking to leave his mark with more original music dropping later this year.



