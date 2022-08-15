Niki Releases New Album 'Nicole'







October 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Jakarta-born, LA-based singer-songwriter, and producer NIKI unveils her latest album Nicole, out now via 88rising. Nicole sees NIKI where she shines, returning to her singer-songwriter roots in a carefully crafted coming-of-age juncture that sees present-day NIKI meet with her teenage self. The album contains archived songs from NIKI's past that have been re-imagined for the album, in addition to a number to brand-new tracks. Throughout the 12 songs on the project, NIKI uses her innate and detailed storytelling abilities to expertly explore themes of love, heartbreak, and every emotion in between.On the release of Nicole, NIKI shares "During the pandemic, I did a deep dive of the archived videos from the YouTube channel I started in middle school and realized that these songs are where my heart is. We made most of the songs in my collaborators' garages and living rooms, and the whole process felt so carefree and energizing, like being a kid at the playground. With this record, I learned to trust my gut and have real confidence in myself as a songwriter and producer, and it was so freeing and so much more fun."Fully written by NIKI, Nicole features production from Jacob Ray (Alison Wonderland, Evan Giia) Tim Anderson (Halsey, BANKS), Ethan Gruska (Phoebe Bridgers, Remi Wolf), and Jacob Reske (Vince Staples, Trippie Redd), with additional production from NIKI.To coincide with the album, NIKI announces that she will be releasing her short film But I'm Letting Go presented by Amazon Music, which will be available on both Prime Video and Amazon Music on August 18th.NIKI most recently released "High School in Jakarta," which has already amassed over 4 million streams. The track's music video surpassed 3 million views since its release last Friday, becoming NIKI's fastest video to ever reach this milestone. "High School in Jakarta" follows previous single "Oceans & Engines," a heart-wrenching ballad on surrendering to a broken relationship that serves as an impassioned moment of clarity and demonstrates NIKI's songwriting ability.In the short time since its release, the track has amassed over 13 million streams and 2 million views on the music video. NIKI first announced Nicole with the release of lead single "Before," a reflective nostalgia-tinged record that upon release, received acclaim from NME, UPROXX, and Teen Vogue who praised that the record "perfectly highlights NIKI's songwriting prowess." All three tracks appear on Nicole.Earlier this summer, NIKI announced her first ever North American headlining tour "The Nicole Tour," which nearly sold-out during the presale and within the first 3 hours of general on sale. The run kicks off in Vancouver, BC on September 8th and stops in major cities including New York City, Chicago, San Francisco, and more before wrapping at The Wiltern in Los Angeles on October 22nd. For more information, please visit nikizefanya.com, and see below for the full list of tour dates. Listen to the new single here:The Nicole Tour Dates: September 8 - Vancouver, BC - Malkin Bowl September 9 - Seattle, WA - Showbox September 10 - Portland, OR - Wonder Ballroom September 13 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades September 14 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom September 15 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom September 17 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst September 20 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater September 22 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre September 23 - Toronto, ON - Phoenix Concert Theatre September 24 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore September 27 - New York, NY - Webster Hall September 28 - New York, NY - Webster Hall September 30 - Washington, D.C. - The HowardOctober 2 - Boston, MA - RoyaleOctober 4 - Nashville, TN - Eastside BowlOctober 5 - Charlotte, NC - The UndergroundOctober 6 - Atlanta, GA - Variety PlayhouseOctober 8 - Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep EllumOctober 9 - Houston, TX - Warehouse LiveOctober 11 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesOctober 12 - Chicago, IL - House of BluesOctober 14 - Denver, CO - Gothic TheatreOctober 15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex - The GrandOctober 18 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van BurenOctober 22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern



