Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Share 'Louisiana Fairy Tale' From Upcoming 'Hand In Hand' Album





The full album will be released on CD and in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 26. The pair will celebrate the new recording with a New York concert at Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, August 29 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now, the show is also available globally as a livestream event.



Benko is a singer and actress who is appearing as "Fanny Brice" in Broadway's Funny Girl through



Benko is featured on vocals, clarinet, flute, and percussion, with Yeager playing piano, Wurlitzer, Rhodes, celeste, organ, and percussion. Hand in Hand is produced and arranged by



New York, NY (Top40 Charts) CLUB44 RECORDS has announced that Hand in Hand - the debut duet album from the married musical team of Julie Benko and Jason Yeager - is available for pre-order starting today, Friday, August 12. In addition, the album's first single - a charming take on "Louisiana Fairy Tale," the 1935 jazz classic popularized by Fats Waller - is also available today.The full album will be released on CD and in digital and streaming formats on Friday, August 26. The pair will celebrate the new recording with a New York concert at Birdland Jazz Club on Monday, August 29 at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now, the show is also available globally as a livestream event.Benko is a singer and actress who is appearing as "Fanny Brice" in Broadway's Funny Girl through September 4, and then every Thursday starting September 8. Jason is an acclaimed jazz pianist and composer who has played concert halls around the world. Hand in Hand includes theater favorites (" People " from Funny Girl, "All I've Ever Known" from Hadestown), jazz standards ("The Nearness of You,"), and pop hits ("Mercedes Benz"), in addition to Yeager's original songs.Benko is featured on vocals, clarinet, flute, and percussion, with Yeager playing piano, Wurlitzer, Rhodes, celeste, organ, and percussion. Hand in Hand is produced and arranged by Julie Benko and Jason Yeager. Listen to "Louisiana Fairy Tale" below:



