Music Industry 16/08/2022

Pro Music Rights, Inc., One Of The World's Largest Music Licensing Companies, Announces That It Has Closed On The Agreement To Go Public Via A Reverse Merger With Nuvus Gro Corp

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Pro Music Rights, Inc., one of the world's largest music licensing companies, announces that it has closed on the agreement to go public via a Reverse Merger with Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC: NUVG).

Pro Music Rights intends to Release its Financial statements by August 19, 2022, as well as other detailed information pertaining to the closed reverse merger with Nuvus Gro Corp (OTC: NUVG) via EDGAR.

Pro Music Rights the 5th public performance rights organization (PRO) ever formed in the United States. Its licensees include notable companies like TikTok, iHeart Media, Triller, Napster, 7Digital, Vevo, and hundreds of others. Pro Music Rights controls an estimated market share of 7.4% in the United States, representing over 2,500,000 works that feature notable artists such as A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, Young Jeezy, Juelz Santana, Lil Yachty, MoneyBaggYo, Larry June, Trae Pound, Sause Walka, Trae Tha Truth, Sosamann, Soulja Boy, Lex Luger, Lud Foe, SlowBucks, Gunplay, OG Maco, Rich The Kid, Fat Trel, Young Scooter, Nipsey Hussle, Famous Dex, Boosie Badazz, Shy Glizzy, 2 Chainz, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Dolph, Trinidad James, Fall Out Boy, and countless others. For more information, please visit promusicrights.com.






