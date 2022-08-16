Megan Thee Stallion Releases New Video For "Her" From New Album "Traumazine"





"In a blaze of cutting takedowns and melt-in-your-mouth hooks, Megan has constructed a multi-layered exercise in empowerment - as well as unveiling an entirely new layer of vulnerability. Sharp-tongued and bold as ever, this record asserts Megan as 'That Bitch'."-Clash Music New York, NY (Top40 Charts) The Grammy award-winning recording artist, entrepreneur and philanthropist Megan Thee Stallion unleashed the brand-new music video for "HER", which was directed by Colin Tilley.From the Houston natives latest LP 'Traumazine', "HER" is an anthemic assertion of where she is right now, celebrating strong, independent womanhood and embracing every element of who she is. Megan recently released her highly-anticipated LP 'Traumazine' on Aug. 12, which includes features from the hottest names in music including Dua Lipa, Key Glock, Jhené Aiko, Rico Nasty, Latto, Lucky Daye, Pooh Shiesty as well as Houston staples such as Sauce Walka, Big Pokey & Lil Keke.The new project invites listeners into Megan's deepest thoughts and touches on her journey of self-actualization and dealing with trauma. It also includes previously-released songs, such as "Pressurelicious," "Sweetest Pie," and " Plan B ".PRAISE FOR 'TRAUMAZINE':"Brash, pointed and super explicit. In other words, Megan Thee Stallion completely unbridled, just like her "Hotties" love her." - USA Today"Traumazine," her best, most fully realized recorded work to date." - Variety"...no mainstream rapper is delivering such intimidating bars and witty one-liners as consistently as Megan" - Top40-Charts.com"This is highly advanced rap filtered through easily digestible hooks and musical choices." - The Telegraph"In a blaze of cutting takedowns and melt-in-your-mouth hooks, Megan has constructed a multi-layered exercise in empowerment - as well as unveiling an entirely new layer of vulnerability. Sharp-tongued and bold as ever, this record asserts Megan as 'That Bitch'."-Clash Music



