Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack From The HBO Series) Now Available

WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world's most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) WaterTower Music is thrilled to announce that Emmy Award- Winning, Grammy Award - nominated composer Ramin Djawadi's (Game of Thrones, Westworld, Iron Man and the forthcoming House of the Dragon) Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack from the HBO Series) has just been released and is now available to stream and download at all digital retailers. As has been Djawadi's thematic approach on each of his Westworld soundtracks from HBO's Emmy-winning drama series, the 34-track album features the lauded composer's original music along with unique versions of well-known songs which were originally performed by Radiohead, Billie Eilish, Frank Ocean, Metallica, Lana Del Rey, Nine Inch Nails, and Lou Reed - all of which were heard throughout Westworld: Season 4.Fans can experience all the incredible music from each season of Westworld in the Official Westworld Playlist, which includes all the music from Westworld: Season 4 along with Djawadi's imaginative musical choices from previous seasons, including incredible versions of tracks originally performed by artists such as The Rolling Stones, Kanye West, The Weeknd, Amy Winehouse, Nirvana, Guns 'N Roses, among many others.The Westworld: Season 4 (Soundtrack from the HBO® Series) is now available and the track list is as follows:Main Title Theme - WestworldParasiteThe Day the World Went AwayBad AcidOlympiadVideo GamesTime to TranscendWelcome to the Golden AgeAnnées FollesBad GuySweetwater TemperanceEnter SandmanOutliersPink + WhiteThe TowerHale's WorldDo You Have an Appointment?KnowledgeWinner Takes AllPerfect DayWrong ExitA MessageThey Are After Your HoochWhat We AreNo More WaitingAncient WisdomHost CityWatch You Grow UpFinish What We StartedBlue DressPyramid SongSet Ourselves FreeSweetwater RepriseOur WorldWestworld returned for its fourth season June 26 on HBO and HBO Max. The Emmy-winning drama series is a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on earth, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Emmy® winner Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, James Marsden, and Angela Sarafyan.Westworld was created for television by Jonathan Nolan & Lisa Joy, who are executive producers with Alison Schapker, Denise Thé, J.J. Abrams, Athena Wickham, Richard J. Lewis, and Ben Stephenson. Production companies: Kilter Films and Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television; based on the film written by Michael Crichton.HBO Max is a direct-to-consumer streaming platform from Warner Bros. Discovery, offering best in class quality entertainment. HBO Max delivers the greatest array of series, movies and specials for audiences of all ages from the iconic brands of HBO, Warner Bros., and DC, as well as Max Originals, blockbuster films, and beloved kids and family content. The platform launched in the United States in May 2020 and introduced a lower priced, advertising-supported tier in June 2021. Currently available in 61 countries, HBO Max began its global rollout launching in markets across Latin America and the Caribbean last summer, followed by its first European launches in the Nordics and Spain in the fall.WaterTower Music, the in-house label for the WarnerMedia companies, releases recorded music as rich and diverse as the companies themselves. It has been the soundtrack home to many of the world's most iconic films, television shows and games since 2001.



