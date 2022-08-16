



www.euphoriazine.com/blog/2022/05/interviews-dermot-kennedy New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ahead of the release of his new album Sonder, out November 4th on Island Records/Interscope, Dermot Kennedy announces the "Sonder Street Sessions" - an initiative that sees him busking for fans in cities across North America and Europe. Each stop will also serve as fundraisers for both national and local charities. The "Sonder Street Sessions" will run throughout the remainder of the summer and into the fall, with surprise locations to be announced the day of each performance on Dermot's social platforms.The first three "Sonder Street Sessions" were met with unabashed enthusiasm from fans. Thousands turned up in Chicago on August 12th where Dermot was fundraising for The People's Music School - the largest completely free music school serving Chicago metropolitan area children. Watch the moving performance BELOW. On August 2nd he played for fans in Toronto, raising money for The Unison Fund, who provide counseling and emergency relief services to the music community. On July 26th, Dermot kicked off the "Sonder Street Sessions" in Mexico City, fundraising for the Shawn Mendes Foundation.On the eve of his biggest headlining festival on September 2nd at Ireland's Electric Picnic (alongside the likes of Tame Impala and Arctic Monkeys), the "Sonder Street Sessions" is an unexpected, yet entirely fitting endeavor given Dermot's history. The acclaimed singer/songwriter will revisit where he got his start, busking for fans in unexpected places all the while paying it forward, and fully exploring the true meaning of "sonder." Sonder is summarized as "the realization that each random passerby is living a life as vivid and complex as your own." Dermot's unique ability to unify and heal through his music has been apparent since the inception of his organic and meteoric rise. His poetic, compelling music has resonated with music lovers across the globe, with notables including Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa and Shawn Mendes all calling themselves fans.In addition to the "Sonder Street Sessions," Dermot has been playing a string of headline shows in the U.S. throughout August. Remaining dates include Syracuse, NY on August 18 @ the Landmark Theatre. He will also headline a special show at The Greek Theatre in Berkley, CA on September 16th. Festival performances include Life is Beautiful in Las Vegas on September 18 and Ohana Festival in Dana Point, CA on October 2nd.Read Rolling Stone UK's recent extensive profile where they rave about Dermot's "poignant lyrics and delicate storytelling" BELOW. The New York Times noticed him early on, commenting on his, "grainy melancholy voice that can crest with a howling rasp."Dermot Kennedy's upcoming album Sonder has been anticipated by fans and critics alike since the global success of his million-selling debut album, Without Fear. The lead single "Something to Someone" has topped over 20 million streams and is currently charting at both Triple A and Hot AC Radio. V Magazine raved, "Kennedy's anthemic voice is backed by a steady kick drum and acoustic guitar riffs, taking the song to soaring heights," while EUPHORIA said the release was"…an evolution worth making note of…. bigger, bolder...euphoric." " Dreamer " another album track unveiled from the album, is a softer, piano-lead cut.Nominated for the "Best International Male" BRIT Award in 2020, Dermot has now amassed nearly 4 billion streams across platforms and has the best-selling debut album in Ireland of this millennium, making him a platinum-selling artist in over 12 countries. Notably, his singles, "Outnumbered," and "Power Over Me," as well as his collaborations with Meduza on " Paradise " and " Power " with Kevin Gates have all now been certified Gold, with " Paradise " alone streaming over 500 million times.dermotkennedy.lnk.to/-SonderPRpeoplesmusicschool.orgwww.rollingstone.co.uk/music/features/dermot-kennedy-sonder-new-album-interview-19625www.euphoriazine.com/blog/2022/05/interviews-dermot-kennedy



