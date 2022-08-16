



Sweats fans can tune in nightly to listen to "The Sweat Hotel," the No. 1 nationally syndicated nighttime radio show and live call-in program boasting three million listeners, airing locally on Jammin' 105.7 KOAS-FM. For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit VirginHotelsLV.com. Virgin Hotels Las New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Renowned songwriter, record producer, vocalist, actor and radio personality, Keith Sweat, announced today that he will bring his unparalleled talents to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, this fall.Returning to Las Vegas for the first time since 2020 for one-night-only, fans can enjoy Sweat's iconic hits on Friday, November 18, 2022. Tickets for this performance will go on sale to the public this Friday, August 19, 2022 at 10 a.m. PDT.Born in Harlem, New York, Sweat's career spans 24 years of record-breaking and trailblazing contributions to the Pop and R&B music genres. Throughout his career, Sweat has consistently earned success atop the Billboard charts, achieving seven No. 1 R&B singles, a dozen top ten R&B singles and four top five Pop singles.Sweat is also one of Atlanta's first record industry moguls, building his own record studio and discovering new artists such as Silk and Kut Klose - signing both multi-platinum groups to his Keia Record label. Now, Sweat is one of Atlanta's leading mentors for young talent and its principal purveyor of R&B music.Sweat is known for his iconic albums, including five consecutive No. 1 albums, like Make It Last Forever - his debut and now classic album - that has sold more than three million copies, as well as producing R&B hit singles like "I Want Her."Throughout his career, Sweat has sold 25 million records worldwide and his self-titled 1996 effort Keith Sweat gained quadruple platinum status. He is the recipient of the American Music Award for Favorite Male R&B/Soul Artist and was inducted into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame in 2088 for his extraordinary talent in the music business.Sweats fans can tune in nightly to listen to "The Sweat Hotel," the No. 1 nationally syndicated nighttime radio show and live call-in program boasting three million listeners, airing locally on Jammin' 105.7 KOAS-FM. For more information on this performance or for news from The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, visit VirginHotelsLV.com. Virgin Hotels Las Vegas proudly offers complimentary self-parking.



