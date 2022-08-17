Pop-Soul Artist Bryce Drew, And Hitmaker Greg Wells Are 'Still Recovering'





"Still Recovering" is for those who bear the weight of unbridled fellow feeling and internalization. It follows the success of Drew's debut single "Lucky Number," and the subsequent "21" and "



But in "Still Recovering," beneath the song's rhythmic heartbeat and soul-flooded vocal, Bryce Drew shows she is poised to tell a deeper, heavier story with a momentous, reflective year of new music ahead.



"It's about the boundaries of compassion and the emotional tradeoff of being a sensitive soul," said the 26-year-old artist of her new single. "For me, it's a reminder that it's OK to set boundaries for yourself, and that the message of self love I expressed in 'Love Life' has its harder moments too, especially over the last few years when the whole world is overwhelmed."



Drew's co-writer, veteran producer Greg Wells — who earned a Grammy for the soundtrack of the 2017 film "



"The first time Bryce picked up her guitar and sang '21' for me, I knew I was in the presence of a star," said Wells, who signed Drew to a production deal in 2018, and has produced all of her past releases, as well as forthcoming unreleased music. "She has a gentle wisdom in her lyrics and a funky soulfulness in her singing, and that combo makes her one of the most exciting new artists I've come across."



The emotional landscape of Bryce Drew's music is brilliantly unsteady, with peaks and valleys ascending from emotive ballads into rhythmic pop anthems that carry the heart beat of her Trinidadian-American roots. But in her soulful dexterity as an artist, and her innate ability to draw out complex emotions often hidden in the mundane, Bryce Drew shows she has all the elements of an icon in the making. With sonic support from producer and collaborator Greg Wells, the Miami-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist grafts vintage influences with the aesthetic and momentum of modern pop, reflecting inspiration from the likes of Joni Mitchell, New York, NY (Top40 Charts) On Wednesday, Sep 7, 2022, Los Angeles-based Trinidadian-American pop/soul artist Bryce Drew releases her first single since her debut in 2020, entitled "Still Recovering"; a song co-written with renowned producer Greg Wells."Still Recovering" is for those who bear the weight of unbridled fellow feeling and internalization. It follows the success of Drew's debut single "Lucky Number," and the subsequent "21" and " Love Life " — released during the pandemic in the spring of 2020. Her first three singles triggered a rapidly-growing online fanbase, as well as coverage by Audiofemme, PopMatters, Hidden Hits, American Songwriter, Glitter Magazine, and Parade, among others.But in "Still Recovering," beneath the song's rhythmic heartbeat and soul-flooded vocal, Bryce Drew shows she is poised to tell a deeper, heavier story with a momentous, reflective year of new music ahead."It's about the boundaries of compassion and the emotional tradeoff of being a sensitive soul," said the 26-year-old artist of her new single. "For me, it's a reminder that it's OK to set boundaries for yourself, and that the message of self love I expressed in 'Love Life' has its harder moments too, especially over the last few years when the whole world is overwhelmed."Drew's co-writer, veteran producer Greg Wells — who earned a Grammy for the soundtrack of the 2017 film " The Greatest Showman " — is no stranger to hit songwriting. Aside from his massive resume as a producer and instrumentalist, Wells crafted hits with Adele ("One and Only"), Katy Perry ("Not Like the Movies," "By the Grace of God"), Keith Urban ("Wasted Time"), John Legend ("Never Break") and Dua Lipa ("Garden"). Drew and Wells wrote "Still Recovering" in 2019 at a "Mix With the Masters" event in Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, France."The first time Bryce picked up her guitar and sang '21' for me, I knew I was in the presence of a star," said Wells, who signed Drew to a production deal in 2018, and has produced all of her past releases, as well as forthcoming unreleased music. "She has a gentle wisdom in her lyrics and a funky soulfulness in her singing, and that combo makes her one of the most exciting new artists I've come across."The emotional landscape of Bryce Drew's music is brilliantly unsteady, with peaks and valleys ascending from emotive ballads into rhythmic pop anthems that carry the heart beat of her Trinidadian-American roots. But in her soulful dexterity as an artist, and her innate ability to draw out complex emotions often hidden in the mundane, Bryce Drew shows she has all the elements of an icon in the making. With sonic support from producer and collaborator Greg Wells, the Miami-born singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist grafts vintage influences with the aesthetic and momentum of modern pop, reflecting inspiration from the likes of Joni Mitchell, Annie Lennox, Corinne Bailey Rae, and Amy Wine house but always as her own North Star. With her rich, honey vocal soaring over imaginative fingerstyle guitar, Bryce Drew will have you searching the blue shadowy corners of your memory, longing for a sweet sip of golden nostalgia.



