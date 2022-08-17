Jesse Jo Stark Releases "Tornado"



Speaking about the track,



Unlike recent single releases, "modern love" and "so bad," "tornado" fully leans into Stark's country roots. With a steady grounding beat, the track offers both a melancholic and wistful take on a passionate and all-consuming love. Shot entirely on VHS, the "tornado" music video offers an intimate view into the thoughts of the protagonist played by Stark's sister, Frankie Stark. Though a deviation from the prior singles' stories of revenge, "tornado" further exposes a more personal side of Stark's storytelling set to define DOOMED.





Pre-sale begins

General on-sale from Friday 19 August 2022 @ 10am BST.

Pre-sale code available by signing up at jessejostark.com/pages/tour.



2022 DOOMED HEADLINE DATES:

Sept 30 - The Lower Third - London, England

Oct 15 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Oct 19 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY



DOOMED Tracklist:

666 in the subs

so bad feat.

modern love

pussycat

patterns

slayer

love is a dream

sugar high

lipstick

tornado

trippin



"A gritty spit-glob of punk-minded blues and country, she's super talented." - NME

"A musical genius...a total babe." - Noisey

"One part Patsy Cline, one part Cramps, and a multitude of ingredients that only



A lifelong music obsessive who grew up surrounded by what she describes as a "lot of hard-working and artistically advanced people," Stark wrote her first song at the age of seven and soon started playing the guitar, then formed her first band, It's Complicated, when she was just 11 years old. With wide ranging material inspired by everything from country to soul to blues to punk, the Los Angeles-based artist conjures up an atmosphere informed by her intense fascination with the more macabre edge of the pop-culture underground: Elvira, The Cramps and late-'80s horror movies. As the daughter of the founders and owners of American brand Chrome Hearts, she's simultaneously pursued her passions for music and design, emerging as a creative force behind the brand and designing custom items for musicians like Post Malone, Orville Peck, and Yungblud. She's also launched her own merch company called Deadly Doll (named for one of her songs), which began with creating merch for her tour and soon snowballed into a successful merch company, with Stark taking the helm and designing each piece herself. With her music-career milestones including opening for New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Off the heels of a scorching set at her Lollapalooza debut, LA-based singer-songwriter Jesse Jo Stark has released the latest single and video, "tornado," from her debut full-length album DOOMED (out September 21st). Purchase and stream "tornado": https://amzn.to/3ApX6wYSpeaking about the track, Jesse Jo says "it's a story of letting a feeling take you to heaven then bury you 6 feet in the ground...somewhere in the desert".Unlike recent single releases, "modern love" and "so bad," "tornado" fully leans into Stark's country roots. With a steady grounding beat, the track offers both a melancholic and wistful take on a passionate and all-consuming love. Shot entirely on VHS, the "tornado" music video offers an intimate view into the thoughts of the protagonist played by Stark's sister, Frankie Stark. Though a deviation from the prior singles' stories of revenge, "tornado" further exposes a more personal side of Stark's storytelling set to define DOOMED. Jesse Jo Stark will bring DOOMED to life at her first ever headlining shows in London on September 30th, Los Angeles on October 15th, and New York City on October 19th with more shows to be announced. For full ticket information can be found here: jessejostark.com/pages/tour.Pre-sale begins Thursday 18th August @ 10am BSTGeneral on-sale from Friday 19 August 2022 @ 10am BST.Pre-sale code available by signing up at jessejostark.com/pages/tour.2022 DOOMED HEADLINE DATES:Sept 30 - The Lower Third - London, EnglandOct 15 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CAOct 19 - Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NYDOOMED Tracklist:666 in the subsso bad feat. Jesse Rutherfordmodern lovepussycatpatternsslayerlove is a dreamsugar highlipsticktornadotrippin"A gritty spit-glob of punk-minded blues and country, she's super talented." - NME"A musical genius...a total babe." - Noisey"One part Patsy Cline, one part Cramps, and a multitude of ingredients that only Jesse Jo could conjure - this girl is a badass." - Top40-ChartsA lifelong music obsessive who grew up surrounded by what she describes as a "lot of hard-working and artistically advanced people," Stark wrote her first song at the age of seven and soon started playing the guitar, then formed her first band, It's Complicated, when she was just 11 years old. With wide ranging material inspired by everything from country to soul to blues to punk, the Los Angeles-based artist conjures up an atmosphere informed by her intense fascination with the more macabre edge of the pop-culture underground: Elvira, The Cramps and late-'80s horror movies. As the daughter of the founders and owners of American brand Chrome Hearts, she's simultaneously pursued her passions for music and design, emerging as a creative force behind the brand and designing custom items for musicians like Post Malone, Orville Peck, and Yungblud. She's also launched her own merch company called Deadly Doll (named for one of her songs), which began with creating merch for her tour and soon snowballed into a successful merch company, with Stark taking the helm and designing each piece herself. With her music-career milestones including opening for Guns N' Roses and Jane's Addiction and touring with The Heavy, Stark started releasing singles as a solo artist in 2017 and soon amassed an expansive body of work. Last year, French fashion house Balmain and Channel 4 enlisted her to star in its five-part episodic drama Fracture, for which Stark created the original music (a selection of songs featured in her four-track EP, A Pretty Place To Fall Apart).



