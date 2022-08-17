



Angello joins a roster that also includes 8x Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, number one artist



Angello has been producing electronic music for over twenty years in a career that has seen him significantly influence the direction of the genre as part of Swedish House Mafia. The supergroup released two compilation albums and six singles between 2010 and 2012, with global hit "



By choosing PPL, Angello joins the world's leading international neighbouring rights company and will benefit from the company's professional, personal service. With a focus on accuracy, PPL's data and technology systems identify as much track usage as possible, as well as the correct performers and recording rightsholders to be paid, maximising their neighbouring rights revenue. It is also a key player in the sector around the world, with 105 agreements with collective management organisations (CMOs) in different countries as well as significant roles in innovative technology projects from IFPI, WIN and SCAPR. This is all underpinned by a large team of neighbouring rights experts whose deep understanding of the sector will help to maximise Angello's income.



"We are very proud that Steve Angello has chosen PPL to represent his international neighbouring rights. His career has helped to define electronic music over the last two decades and the tracks he has produced, as a solo artist and as a member of Swedish House Mafia, continue to influence it today. His records are popular all around the world, making PPL an ideal partner for him. Our large network of agreements with CMOs around the world, coupled with an extensive knowledge of the neighbouring rights sector and a leading technology infrastructure, mean we are well-placed to represent Steve Angello internationally and to maximise his revenue." New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Steve Angello, producer, DJ and member of Swedish House Mafia, signs with PPL for his international neighbouring rights collections Steve Angello, producer, DJ and member of the multi-Platinum and Grammy-nominated supergroup Swedish House Mafia, has signed with music licensing company PPL for the administration of his international neighbouring rights collections. PPL is the global leader in international neighbouring rights royalties, collecting significantly more than any other administrator or organisation.Angello joins a roster that also includes 8x Grammy winner Anderson .Paak, number one artist Rita Ora and ABBA's Björn Ulvaeus, all of whom benefit from PPL's leading operations.Angello has been producing electronic music for over twenty years in a career that has seen him significantly influence the direction of the genre as part of Swedish House Mafia. The supergroup released two compilation albums and six singles between 2010 and 2012, with global hit " Don't You Worry Child " going Multi-Platinum in five countries and cementing their reputation as one of electronic music's most popular acts of the time. The supergroup's commercial success also played an important role in raising the profile of electronic music and further bringing it to a global, mainstream audience which still enjoys their records today.By choosing PPL, Angello joins the world's leading international neighbouring rights company and will benefit from the company's professional, personal service. With a focus on accuracy, PPL's data and technology systems identify as much track usage as possible, as well as the correct performers and recording rightsholders to be paid, maximising their neighbouring rights revenue. It is also a key player in the sector around the world, with 105 agreements with collective management organisations (CMOs) in different countries as well as significant roles in innovative technology projects from IFPI, WIN and SCAPR. This is all underpinned by a large team of neighbouring rights experts whose deep understanding of the sector will help to maximise Angello's income. Peter Leathem, Chief Executive Officer of PPL, said:



