Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Country 17/08/2022

American Aquarium's Career-Best Album "Chicamacomico," Out Today

Hot Songs Around The World

Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Elton John & Dua Lipa
940 entries in 27 charts
Where Are You Now
Lost Frequencies & Calum Scott
572 entries in 21 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
212 entries in 23 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
479 entries in 28 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
393 entries in 26 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
200 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
259 entries in 20 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1116 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, American Aquarium releases their career-best album Chicamacomico, out via Thirty Tigers. The title of the album was inspired by a former life-saving station built-in 1874 on the Outer Banks of the band's native North Carolina. Produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hurray for the Riff Raff) at Sonic Ranch, and with co-writes from Grammy-winner Lori McKenna and Grammy-nominee Hayes Carll, Chicamacomico is a moving reflection on how we pick up the pieces after losing someone dear to us and harness that loss into gratitude and a deeper understanding of the world we live in. Intricately penned from a range of perspectives-a spouse, a parent, a best friend, a child, and a grandchild—this project captures frontman BJ Barham's ability to tackle real and harsh subjects in a manner that is both wildly insightful and unmistakably grounded.

The new project follow's American Aquarium's 2020 release Lamentations, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. On the making of Chicamacomico, BJ Barham says, "In my sixteen-year career, I have never been prouder of a set of songs, lyrically or stylistically. They have weight, but they aren't weighed down." With backing from bandmates Shane Boeker (electric and acoustic guitars), Rhett Huffman (Hammond organ, Moog bass, acoustic guitar), Neil Jones (pedal steel, acoustic guitar), Ryan Van Fleet (drums, percussion, acoustic guitar) and Alden Hedges (bass guitar, vocals, acoustic guitar), Barham's stories have never burned more brightly. "Chicamacomico sounds like nothing we've ever done, yet it sits comfortably amongst the rest of our catalog" says Barham.

American Aquarium are readying for their coast-to-coast tour, including dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and their first-ever headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium set for the week after Chicamacomico is released, June 17.
Chicamacomico is available via cd, vinyl, and all digital platforms. Magnolia Record Club is offering an exclusive lavender marble-colored vinyl variant which is available for order now.

"A serious and significant work from the band...there's beautiful truth encompassed in Chicamacomico" - No Depression
"These stories are as captivating as many of those from John Prine...these songs finds Barham in superb, insightful form" - Top40-Charts
"Chicamacomico shows hope after the two years that ground most of us down to a nub" - Americana Highways

AMERICAN AQUARIUM TOUR:
June 17 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
June 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theater+
June 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn+
June 21 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall+
June 22 - Charleston, SC - The Pour House+
June 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel+
June 24 - Durham, NC - That Music Festival
June 25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger#
June 26 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club#
June 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts#
June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made#
June 30 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair#
July 1 - Richmond, VA - The National#
July 2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom#
July 16 - Whitefish, MT - Under the Big Sky
July 28 & 29 - Floyd, VA - Floydfest
July 30 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
July 31 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Aug 2 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
August 4 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre
August 5 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
August 6 - Hutto, TX - KOKE Fest
August 7 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theatre
August 9 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
August 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
August 12 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
August 13 - Bend OR, The Domino Room
August 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
August 15 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
August 16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
August 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
August 18 - Denver, CO - Globe Hall
August 19 - Wichita, KS - The Wave
August 21 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room
September 15 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
September 18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
September 20 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
September 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line
September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
September 24 - Evanston, IL - Space
September 25 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag
September 27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
September 28 - Columbus, OH - Bluestone
September 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi Fi Annex
September 30 - Newport, KY - Southgate House
+Adeem The Artist opening
# Caroline Spence opening

Chicamacomico tracklist
1. Chicamacomico
2. Little Things
3. Just Close Enough
4. The First Year
5. Built To Last
6. Wildfire
7. The Things We Lost Along The Way
8. Waking Up The Echoes
9. The Hardest Thing
10. All I Needed






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0139871 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0039112567901611 secs