American Aquarium's Career-Best Album "Chicamacomico," Out Today

10. All I Needed New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Today, American Aquarium releases their career-best album Chicamacomico, out via Thirty Tigers. The title of the album was inspired by a former life-saving station built-in 1874 on the Outer Banks of the band's native North Carolina. Produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Nathaniel Rateliff, Hurray for the Riff Raff) at Sonic Ranch, and with co-writes from Grammy-winner Lori McKenna and Grammy-nominee Hayes Carll, Chicamacomico is a moving reflection on how we pick up the pieces after losing someone dear to us and harness that loss into gratitude and a deeper understanding of the world we live in. Intricately penned from a range of perspectives-a spouse, a parent, a best friend, a child, and a grandchild—this project captures frontman BJ Barham's ability to tackle real and harsh subjects in a manner that is both wildly insightful and unmistakably grounded.The new project follow's American Aquarium's 2020 release Lamentations, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. On the making of Chicamacomico, BJ Barham says, "In my sixteen-year career, I have never been prouder of a set of songs, lyrically or stylistically. They have weight, but they aren't weighed down." With backing from bandmates Shane Boeker (electric and acoustic guitars), Rhett Huffman (Hammond organ, Moog bass, acoustic guitar), Neil Jones (pedal steel, acoustic guitar), Ryan Van Fleet (drums, percussion, acoustic guitar) and Alden Hedges (bass guitar, vocals, acoustic guitar), Barham's stories have never burned more brightly. "Chicamacomico sounds like nothing we've ever done, yet it sits comfortably amongst the rest of our catalog" says Barham.American Aquarium are readying for their coast-to-coast tour, including dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and their first-ever headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium set for the week after Chicamacomico is released, June 17.Chicamacomico is available via cd, vinyl, and all digital platforms. Magnolia Record Club is offering an exclusive lavender marble-colored vinyl variant which is available for order now."A serious and significant work from the band...there's beautiful truth encompassed in Chicamacomico" - No Depression"These stories are as captivating as many of those from John Prine...these songs finds Barham in superb, insightful form" - Top40-Charts"Chicamacomico shows hope after the two years that ground most of us down to a nub" - Americana HighwaysAMERICAN AQUARIUM TOUR:June 17 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman AuditoriumJune 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theater+June 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn+June 21 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall+June 22 - Charleston, SC - The Pour House+June 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel+June 24 - Durham, NC - That Music FestivalJune 25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger#June 26 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club#June 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts#June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made#June 30 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair#July 1 - Richmond, VA - The National#July 2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom#July 16 - Whitefish, MT - Under the Big SkyJuly 28 & 29 - Floyd, VA - FloydfestJuly 30 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood TheatreJuly 31 - Chattanooga, TN - The SignalAug 2 - Jackson, MS - Duling HallAugust 4 - Houston, TX - Heights TheatreAugust 5 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's BallroomAugust 6 - Hutto, TX - KOKE FestAugust 7 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus TheatreAugust 9 - Albuquerque, NM - LaunchpadAugust 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent BallroomAugust 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The TroubadourAugust 12 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music HallAugust 13 - Bend OR, The Domino RoomAugust 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne TheatreAugust 15 - Seattle, WA - Tractor TavernAugust 16 - Boise, ID - The OlympicAugust 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - SoundwellAugust 18 - Denver, CO - Globe HallAugust 19 - Wichita, KS - The WaveAugust 21 - Little Rock, AR - The Rev Room September 15 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads September 18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall September 20 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room September 21 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's September 22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line September 23 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall September 24 - Evanston, IL - Space September 25 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag September 27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom September 28 - Columbus, OH - Bluestone September 29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi Fi Annex September 30 - Newport, KY - Southgate House+Adeem The Artist opening# Caroline Spence openingChicamacomico tracklist1. Chicamacomico2. Little Things3. Just Close Enough4. The First Year5. Built To Last6. Wildfire7. The Things We Lost Along The Way8. Waking Up The Echoes9. The Hardest Thing10. All I Needed



