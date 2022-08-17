American Aquarium's Career-Best Album "Chicamacomico," Out Today

New York, NY (Top40 Charts)
Today, American Aquarium releases their career-best album Chicamacomico, out via Thirty Tigers. The title of the album was inspired by a former life-saving station built-in 1874 on the Outer Banks
of the band's native North Carolina. Produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Nathaniel
Rateliff, Hurray for the Riff Raff) at Sonic Ranch, and with co-writes from Grammy-winner Lori McKenna and Grammy-nominee Hayes Carll, Chicamacomico is a moving reflection on how we pick up the pieces after losing someone dear to us and harness that loss into gratitude and a deeper understanding of the world we live in. Intricately penned from a range of perspectives-a spouse, a parent, a best friend, a child, and a grandchild—this project captures frontman BJ Barham's ability to tackle real and harsh subjects in a manner that is both wildly insightful and unmistakably grounded.
The new project follow's American Aquarium's 2020 release Lamentations, which debuted at #1 on Billboard's Heatseekers Chart. On the making of Chicamacomico, BJ Barham says, "In my sixteen-year career, I have never been prouder of a set of songs, lyrically or stylistically. They have weight, but they aren't weighed down." With backing from bandmates Shane Boeker (electric and acoustic guitars), Rhett Huffman (Hammond organ, Moog bass, acoustic guitar), Neil Jones (pedal steel, acoustic guitar), Ryan Van Fleet (drums, percussion, acoustic guitar) and Alden Hedges (bass guitar, vocals, acoustic guitar), Barham's stories have never burned more brightly. "Chicamacomico sounds like nothing we've ever done, yet it sits comfortably amongst the rest of our catalog" says Barham.
American Aquarium are readying for their coast-to-coast tour, including dates in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and their first-ever headlining show at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium set for the week after Chicamacomico is released, June 17.
Chicamacomico is available via cd, vinyl, and all digital platforms. Magnolia
Record Club is offering an exclusive lavender marble-colored vinyl variant which is available for order now.
"A serious and significant work from the band...there's beautiful truth encompassed in Chicamacomico" - No Depression
"These stories are as captivating as many of those from John Prine...these songs finds Barham in superb, insightful form" - Top40-Charts
"Chicamacomico shows hope after the two years that ground most of us down to a nub" - Americana Highways
AMERICAN AQUARIUM TOUR:
June 17 - Nashville, TN - The Ryman Auditorium
June 18 - Atlanta, GA - The Buckhead Theater+
June 19 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn+
June 21 - Ponte Vedra, FL - Ponte Vedra Concert Hall+
June 22 - Charleston, SC - The Pour House+
June 23 - Asheville, NC - The Orange
Peel+
June 24 - Durham, NC - That Music
Festival
June 25 - Greensboro, NC - Blind
Tiger#
June 26 - Washington D.C. - 9:30 Club#
June 27 - Philadelphia, PA - Underground Arts#
June 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Made#
June 30 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair#
July 1 - Richmond, VA - The National#
July 2 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom#
July 16 - Whitefish, MT - Under the Big Sky
July 28 & 29 - Floyd, VA - Floydfest
July 30 - Charlotte, NC - Neighborhood Theatre
July 31 - Chattanooga, TN - The Signal
Aug 2 - Jackson, MS - Duling Hall
August 4 - Houston, TX - Heights Theatre
August 5 - Tulsa, OK - Cain's Ballroom
August 6 - Hutto, TX - KOKE Fest
August 7 - Lubbock, TX - Cactus Theatre
August 9 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
August 10 - Phoenix, AZ - Crescent Ballroom
August 11 - Los Angeles, CA - The Troubadour
August 12 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music
Hall
August 13 - Bend OR, The Domino Room
August 14 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
August 15 - Seattle, WA - Tractor Tavern
August 16 - Boise, ID - The Olympic
August 17 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell
August 18 - Denver, CO - Globe
Hall
August 19 - Wichita, KS - The Wave
August 21 - Little
Rock, AR - The Rev Room
September
15 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads
September
18 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
September
20 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room
September
21 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
September
22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fine Line
September
23 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
September
24 - Evanston, IL - Space
September
25 - Ferndale, MI - Magic Bag
September
27 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
September
28 - Columbus, OH - Bluestone
September
29 - Indianapolis, IN - The Hi Fi Annex
September
30 - Newport, KY - Southgate House
+Adeem The Artist opening
# Caroline Spence opening
Chicamacomico tracklist
1. Chicamacomico
2. Little
Things
3. Just Close Enough
4. The First Year
5. Built To Last
6. Wildfire
7. The Things We Lost Along The Way
8. Waking Up The Echoes
9. The Hardest Thing
10. All I Needed