Blue Note Jazz Club Announces Fall Robert Glasper Residency - October 4 - November 5; 48 Shows Across 24 Nights

Robert Glasper is the leader of a new paradigm in jazz, with a career that spans musical and artistic genres, winning 4 Grammys and 8 nominations across 7 categories, as well as an Emmy for his song on Ava Duvernay's doc "13th". October 2021 marked his return to the Blue Note, one of his first jazz stomping-grounds, for another record breaking residency (coined "Robtober") as he took over the Blue Note New York with an astounding 66 shows over 33 days, celebrating his musical career. Whilst his style consistently defies definition, Glasper's residency demonstrates not only different eras, but also various parts of his musical community and the impact his collaborators have had on his development and style. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) New York City's Blue Note Jazz Club announces the return of multi-Grammy Award-winning artist Robert Glasper to the Blue Note stage for a stacked "Robtober" Fall residency. From October 4 to November 5 Glasper will perform a total of 48 shows across 24 nights, including Halloween weekend. The run of shows follows Glasper's incredibly successful three day residency at Blue Note's inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa Valley, hosted by Dave Chappelle and included performances from Chaka Khan, Maxwell, Snoop Dogg, Madlib, Thundercat, Ledisi, BJ the Chicago Kid and more.Robtober is already shaping into an incredible run of shows with high-caliber guests who are sure to command the stage alongside Robert Glasper. 2021's Robtober saw an amalgam of A-list celebrities and unannounced special guests, including Chris Rock, Dave Chappelle, H.E.R, and more. Other frequent collaborators known to pop by when Glasper is in town include Kanye West, Common, Yasiin Bey and Talib Kweli (Black Star), Yebba, and more.Robert Glasper on his residency: "Robtober is back! This is year 4 of my residency at the legendary Blue Note in NYC!! Coming off the heels of the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa Valley, I can't wait to see what this residency has in store! Let's Go Robtober!!"In 2018, Glasper became just the 4th musician to hold a month-long residency at Blue Note, joining a short list that includes jazz legends Dizzy Gillespie, Chick Corea and Chris Botti. The residency was spotlighted in the New York Times, which proclaimed that Glasper is "probably the most prominent jazz musician of his generation."Tickets for Robert Glasper's residency shows can be purchased at https://www.bluenotejazz.comRobert Glasper is the leader of a new paradigm in jazz, with a career that spans musical and artistic genres, winning 4 Grammys and 8 nominations across 7 categories, as well as an Emmy for his song on Ava Duvernay's doc "13th". October 2021 marked his return to the Blue Note, one of his first jazz stomping-grounds, for another record breaking residency (coined "Robtober") as he took over the Blue Note New York with an astounding 66 shows over 33 days, celebrating his musical career. Whilst his style consistently defies definition, Glasper's residency demonstrates not only different eras, but also various parts of his musical community and the impact his collaborators have had on his development and style.



