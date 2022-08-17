Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Tour Dates 17/08/2022

The Plot In You Announce Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour

The Plot In You Announce Fall 2022 North American Headline Tour

Hot Songs Around The World

About Damn Time
Lizzo
200 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
259 entries in 20 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
212 entries in 23 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
393 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
479 entries in 28 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1116 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Ohio quartet The Plot In You - Landon Tewers [vocals], Josh Childress [guitar], Ethan Yoder [bass], and Michael Cooper [drums] - will embark on a headline North American tour this fall.

The tour kicks off on November 2 in Denver and will run through December 3 in Minneapolis. Support will come from Silent Planet, Avoid, and Cane Hill. All dates are below and the tickets go on sale on Friday, August 19 at 10am local time.

TPIY dropped their fifth album Swan Song last year via Fearless Records. After racking up over 100 million streams and receiving praise from Billboard, Rock Sound, Alternative Press, and more, The Plot In You crafted an album that addresses the end of various things and situations in life.

It was a way for the members to expunge some negative things from their lives through their art. With this record, the band stared down years of negativity, soured friendships, disappointment, and mistakes and catalyzed those experiences into hammering distortion, towering melodies, epic production, and unapologetically cathartic lyrics. It's an album that their fans and beyond will intimately and instantly relate to.

THE PLOT IN YOU ON TOUR: WITH SILENT PLANET, CANE HILL, + AVOID:
11/2 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater
11/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
11/5 - Roseville, CA - Goldfields
11/6 - Pomona, CA - Glasshouse
11/8 - Mesa, AZ - Nile Theater
11/10 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall
11/11 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live
11/13 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
11/15 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
11/16 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade (Heaven)
11/18 - Greensboro, NC - Blind Tiger
11/19 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
11/20 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
11/22 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater
11/23 - Boston, MA - Paradise
11/24 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls Theatre
11/26 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrews Hall
11/27 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
11/29 - Cleveland, OH - Beachland Ballroom
11/30 - Chicago, IL - Bottom Lounge
12/2 - Milwaukee, WI - The Miramar Theater
12/3 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0124290 secs // 4 () queries in 0.0021100044250488 secs