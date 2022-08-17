Honey Harper Announces New Album 'Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky' Out October 28, 2022





11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Honey Harper announced their sophomore album Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky will be released on October 28 via ATO Records. The follow-up to their 2020 full-length debut Starmaker, Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky emerged from a deliberate revamping of the band's creative approach with Honey Harper co-founder and keyboardist Alana Pagnutti taking on a far greater role in the songwriting process alongside frontman William Fussell, adding a palpable new depth to their lyrical output. Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky is now available for pre-order.The 12 song collection also marks their first time recording with their stacked band The Infinite Sky featuring their longtime bassist and contributing writer Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. The album was mixed at Wowcat Studios in Los Angeles by Joel Ford (yes/and, Ford & Lopatin).Today, the band released the album's debut single "Broken Token" along with a live performance video filmed at EastWest Studios in Los Angeles, CA."'Broken Token' is our take on a new kind of southern rock anthem, whether you were home in 1973 or 2073, we wanted to take you all the way there," explains Fussell. "We wrote and recorded the song in just 30 minutes taking cues from the Allman Brothers Band's bluesy breed of Southern Rock & The Grateful Dead's pastoral lyrics, unfolding in soulful harmonies and free-flowing rhythms."Informed by a vast range of influences from George Jones to the Bee Gees, Greek mythology to sci-fi futurism, Bowie to Baudrillard, Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky mines decades of musical history and places the most time-worn touchstones in unexpected new contexts. A postmodernist pastiche befitting of a band praised by Pitchfork for a "celestial twang that owes as much to Spiritualized as it does to Merle Haggard," the album represents a seamless merging of Fussell and Pagnutti's distinct artistic paths."Baudrillard talks about how the world we live in is so far removed from the original source, it's impossible to distinguish between what's authentic and inauthentic," explains Fussell. "But with country music, every former generation questions the authenticity of the new guard: in the '60s all the players from the '50s said, 'That's not real country music,' and that way of thinking has kept repeating itself to this day. With this record we wanted to question and play with the idea of authenticity, to push against the limits of country and hopefully create something that's never been done before."Despite the high level of conceptualization that went into its creation, the record embodies an irresistibly loose and groove-heavy sound that hits with an immediate impact. While Starmaker was touted as "country music for people who don't like country music," Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky is "country music for everyone." Honey Harper will kick off a tour supporting Amanda Shires will kick off on September 6 in Asheville, NC. Find a full list of tour dates below and visit HoneyHarperMusic.com for tickets. Honey Harper & The Infinite Sky tracklist:1) Reflections2) Ain't No Cowboys In Georgia3) Broken Token4) One Thing5) Tired Of Feeling Good6) The World Moves7) Boots Mine Gold8) Hard To Make A Living9) Lake Song10) Crystal Heart11) Heaven Knows (I Won't Be There)12) Big SkyTour Dates supporting Amanda Shires:9/6 - Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle9/7 - Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre9/9 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club9/10 - Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre9/11 - Knoxville, TN @ Bijou9/13 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre9/14 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Café Live9/17 - Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest - The 5 Spot9/19 - Homer, NY @ Center for The Arts9/21 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle9/22 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse9/23 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm9/24 - Chattanooga, TN @ Songbirds10/6 - Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre10/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Commonwealth Room10/9 - Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's10/10 - Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour10/11 - San Diego, CA @ Belly Up10/12 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall10/15 - Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios10/16 - Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern10/22 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme10/24 - Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe10/25 - Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg10/27 - Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar10/28 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hi-Fi11/3 - Louisville, KY @ Headliners11/4 - Ann Arbor, MI @ The Ark11/5 - Evanston, IL @ The Space11/7 - Minneapolis, MN @ Amsterdam11/8 - Kansas City, MO @ Madrid Theater11/9 - Oklahoma City, Ok @ Beer City Gardens11/11 - Dallas, TX @ The Kessler11/12 - Houston, TX @ Heights Theater11/13 - Austin, TX @ Antone's11/15 - Little Rock, AR @ Rev! Room11/16 - St. Louis, MO @ Old Rock House11/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre11/19 - Des Moines, IA @ Wooly's11/20 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato



