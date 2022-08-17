|Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
|
Register or login with just your e-mail address
Teen Viral Star Havanna Winter Brings 'The Lost Boys' Vibes In New Music Video For Debut Single "Rain Rain Go Away"
|
Hot Songs Around The World
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
230 entries in 23 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1130 entries in 25 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
508 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
213 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
268 entries in 20 charts
Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
408 entries in 26 charts
Most read news of the week
Roots Supergroup Appalachian Road Show Covers Bob Dylan, Led Zeppelin, Honors The Resilience Of Appalachia On 'Jubilation'
Tasha Cobbs Leonard Readies The Release Of Live-Recorded Album Hymns With New Single "The Moment" + Pre-order, Out October 7
Country Music Hall Of Famer And 5-Time Grammy Winner Marty Stuart Announces Worldwide Signing With Snakefarm/ Universal
Pro Music Rights, Inc., One Of The World's Largest Music Licensing Companies, Announces That It Has Closed On The Agreement To Go Public Via A Reverse Merger With Nuvus Gro Corp
Limited Edition Reissue Of Beastie Boys' Long Out-Of-Print 4LP Deluxe Edition Of The Multi-Platinum Album Check Your Head Out Now
David Guetta & Benny Benassi Share 'Satisfaction (2022)'; The New Release Celebrates 20 Years Of The Hit Song!
Loudon Wainwright III Shares "Little Piece Of Me," Final Preview From New Album Lifetime Achievement (August 19)