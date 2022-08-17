Welsh Singer/Songwriter Tom Collins Releases Gorgeous New Single 'Another Cigarette'





Toms latest offering, Another Cigarette, is infused with a blistering indie rock attitude throughout. Gathering influence from bands like The Hunna and Catfish & The Bottlemen, the track is a heartfelt ode to picking the wrong person, and leans on Toms personal experiences dating in the age of Tinder. Another Cigarette is certainly one of Collins' boldest tracks to date, with its lyrics fixated on love gone wrong, and its chorus primed for shouting along. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Tom Collins is a 24-year-old singer songwriter from nowhere town, North Wales. His heartfelt songs, influenced by artists such as Sam Fender and DMA's infuse a youthful pop flavour with indie rock singalongs.Tom has become a regular feature on the North West music scene, recently sharing the stage with The Sherlocks for their dates in Wrexham. He was also invited to open for Alan McGee, at an evening with the music industry legend at Liverpool's iconic Cavern Club.Collins has released nine songs so far, showcasing his unique voice and heart on sleeve songwriting. He has been picking up airplay on a number of internet radio stations as well as BBC Radio Merseyside, with Dave Monks being an early champion.Toms latest offering, Another Cigarette, is infused with a blistering indie rock attitude throughout. Gathering influence from bands like The Hunna and Catfish & The Bottlemen, the track is a heartfelt ode to picking the wrong person, and leans on Toms personal experiences dating in the age of Tinder. Another Cigarette is certainly one of Collins' boldest tracks to date, with its lyrics fixated on love gone wrong, and its chorus primed for shouting along.



