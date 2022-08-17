Andrew Salgado Moves from number 4 to #1 Top 50 Hot Country Song Chart







NEW! Recent New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Country Indie artist Andrew Salgado broke onto Roots Hot Country Top 50 at number 24 right out the gate moved to number 4 and this week reporting stations have taken "Lipstick Stains On My T-Shirt" to #1 for the week of August 13th. This is Andrew's first entry on to RMR's Top 50 Hot Country Song Chart due in large part to the song's rocking country radio sound. The new track has been growing in popularity with stations across the country mainly due to its positive message and upbeat tempo that make you want to tap your toe the first time you hear it. Overseas Andrew's popularity continues to grow due to the fantastic support of Germany's Country Music News International and the Netherlands' Real Roots Café.NEW! Recent Radio Interviews & Performances - Andrew enjoyed an on air in studio visit with Country Hall of Fame nominee Mikey T at KFAV 99.9 FM Country in the St. Louis area before opening at the Chesterfield Amphitheatre in MO. It was a sweltering 105 degrees when Andrew and the band took to the stage. However, on this day the music and the crowd, several thousand in attendance, were even hotter at this marvelous outdoor venue. After Missouri the band headed north to Grand Rapids Minnesota where the cooler temps were welcome for a terrific solo showcase and band concert where Andrew was the invited featured act. Meanwhile back home in Nashville the new single continues to grow on Music Row's chart with the assistance of Nashville promoters Bill Wence and Lauren Zartman. Next stop on the radio promo trail was a visit with veteran broadcaster Phil Nee at WRCO 100.9 FM Richland Center Wisconsin for an on the air interview and spins. Keep an eye on this talented recording artist who's happy to stop by your station/show for a chat. He's currently on the road in the U.S. and could be visiting your neck of the woods soon.



