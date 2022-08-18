Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
(Start for free)
Register or login with just your e-mail address
News
Pop / Rock 18/08/2022

Coldplay Release "Humankind" Video

Hot Songs Around The World

Bam Bam
Camila Cabello & Ed Sheeran
402 entries in 26 charts
As It Was
Harry Styles
498 entries in 28 charts
About Damn Time
Lizzo
207 entries in 21 charts
First Class
Jack Harlow
264 entries in 20 charts
Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)
Kate Bush
224 entries in 23 charts
HeatWaves
Glass Animals
1124 entries in 25 charts
New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coldplay have today premiered the stunning video for Humankind from their number one album Music Of The Spheres.
The song has become a firm live favourite on the band's record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour and is accompanied by a spectacular live performance video, directed by Stevie Rae Gibbs and James Marcus Haney, based on footage from the band's four sold out shows at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium earlier this year.
Stills from the video are available to download here and you can download / stream Humankind at coldplay.lnk.to/Humankind.

Tonight, Coldplay play the fourth of six sold out shows at London's Wembley Stadium, having attracted rave, 5-star reviews for the first three. The tour then takes the band to Glasgow before they head back to Latin America for a run of dates which culminates in ten sold out nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The full list of Music Of The Spheres World Tour shows is available at coldplay.com/tour. Further 2023 dates are expected to be announced soon.
The tour is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives which can be seen at coldplay.com/sustainability.






Most read news of the week


© 2001-2022
top40-charts.com (S4)
about | site map
contact | privacy
Page gen. in 0.0110531 secs // 4 () queries in 0.002000093460083 secs