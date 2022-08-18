Coldplay Release "Humankind" Video



The tour is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives which can be seen at coldplay.com/sustainability. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Coldplay have today premiered the stunning video for Humankind from their number one album Music Of The Spheres.The song has become a firm live favourite on the band's record-breaking Music Of The Spheres World Tour and is accompanied by a spectacular live performance video, directed by Stevie Rae Gibbs and James Marcus Haney, based on footage from the band's four sold out shows at Mexico City's Foro Sol stadium earlier this year. Stills from the video are available to download here and you can download / stream Humankind at coldplay.lnk.to/Humankind.Tonight, Coldplay play the fourth of six sold out shows at London's Wembley Stadium, having attracted rave, 5-star reviews for the first three. The tour then takes the band to Glasgow before they head back to Latin America for a run of dates which culminates in ten sold out nights at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina.The full list of Music Of The Spheres World Tour shows is available at coldplay.com/tour. Further 2023 dates are expected to be announced soon.The tour is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives which can be seen at coldplay.com/sustainability.



