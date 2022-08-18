Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
RnB 18/08/2022

R&B Sensation K'Coneil Releases Greatly Anticipated New EP "Let's Start Again"

R&B Sensation K'Coneil Releases Greatly Anticipated New EP "Let's Start Again"

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Recording artist and rising R&B sensation K'CONEIL has announced the release of the long-awaited new EP "Let's Start Again," which is currently available at all DSP's and streaming services. The new EP also includes hot new tracks "Money Dance" and "Remedy."

"Let's Start Again" includes the single "Just Us," produced by Manzur Zafr (Chris Brown, Sevy Streeter). The new single and EP showcase K'Coneils's ability to easily transition between R&B, Caribbean, and pop genres. "Just Us" was co-written by Aire (Marc E. Bassy) and J. Hart (Justin Bieber).

According to musical publication, EARMILK: "K'Coneil blends elements of pop, R&B, reggae and dancehall music for an eclectic arrangement of sound…exquisite signature vocals that glide with perfection over flirtatious beats and a pop-drenched chorus."

Also included on the EP are the sensual "Remedy," and "Money Dance," a fan favorite. Both tracks were released prior to the EP to introduce K'Coneil's new artistry and sound to the public.
"With sexy grooves full of swagger," states Celebmix Magazine, "K'Coneil's soulful vocals are full of passion and intensity.

Most recently, the rising R&B star showcased his intimate style with live performances of "Money Dance" on CW and Majorstage.
"Just Us" arrives accompanied by a "romantic chase" video starring model Chelsea Michelle.

K'Coneil fills out the EP by tapping into his Jamaican heritage with the reggae-inspired "Island Spice," and the pulsating "Going Nowhere."

K'Coneil will hit the road in the Fall to promote his music and inspire his fans, performing live versions of the songs from "Let's Start Again" as well as new material to be released later in the year.






