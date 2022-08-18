Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
Rock 18/08/2022

Voices Of Classic Soul Featuring Former Lead Singers Of The Temptations, Platters, Drifters, And Four Tops Return To DC

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Voices of Classic Soul featuring real former lead singers of 'The Temptations,' 'The Platters,' 'The Drifters' and 'Four Tops,' will return to the new Carlyle Room supper club in Washington, DC on Saturday, September 17th at 8 pm ET. Tickets start at $40.00. The group of vocal legends performed a sold-out show at the opening of The Carlyle Room on July 27th.

Voices of Classic Soul members Joe Coleman (Platters), Joe Blunt (Drifters), and Theo Peoples (Temptations and Four Tops) will entertain audiences with timeless hits, evergreen melodies, and classic showmanship.

September 17th at the Carlyle Room, enjoy a delicious dinner and return to the days of rhythm and romance, to an era when 'The Temptations,' 'The Platters,' 'The Drifters, ' and 'Four Tops' ruled the radio airwaves and brought joy to millions through their music and magic.

Each powerhouse singer will treat audience members to the music and memories of the dozens of million-selling hits from all four legendary groups, with incredible vocals, dazzling choreography, and a hit-packed show including "My Girl," "The Way You Do The Things You Do," "Ain't Too Proud To Beg," "The Great Pretender," "Only You," "Smoke Gets In Your Eyes," "Under The Boardwalk," "On Broadway," "Save The Last Dance For Me," "Reach Out (I'll Be There)" "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)," "Ain't No Woman Like The One I Got" and many, many more.






