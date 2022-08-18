Support our efforts, sign up to a full membership!
News
Movies and TV 18/08/2022

"The Voice" Returns Monday, September 19 With Camila Cabello

New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns Monday, Sept. 19 at 8 p.m. ET/PT with the strongest vocalists across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season.

Multi-Grammy-nominated Cuban-born singer-songwriter and actress Camila Cabello claims her red chair alongside superstar returning coaches John Legend, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Carson Daly returns as host.

Season 22 Battle Advisors include:
Team Legend: Critically acclaimed two-time Grammy Award-winning R&B singer-songwriter Jazmine Sullivan
Team Camila: Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter and producer Charlie Puth
Team Blake: Grammy Award-nominated, chart-topping COUNTRY MUSIC star Jimmie Allen
Team Gwen: Grammy Award-winning rapper, singer and songwriter Sean Paul, who is considered one of Jamaica's most prolific artists

This season will showcase a new format element during the Knockout Rounds. For the first time ever, this phase of the competition will include three-way knockouts. The stakes have never been higher for the coaches and their artists as they vie for the win. In lieu of enlisting a mega mentor, coaches will work with their artists directly to prepare them as best as possible for this new challenge.

The previous season of "The Voice" was the #1 unscripted show for the third year in a row - once again topping all broadcast competition in total viewers.

"The Voice" is a presentation of MGM Television, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon, and ITV Studios THE VOICE USA, Inc. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as an executive producer along with Mark Burnett, Audrey Morrissey, Amanda Zucker, Kyra Thompson and Adam H. Sher.






