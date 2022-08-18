Madison Cunningham Unveils New Song From 'Revealer'



"A little over a year ago, Tyler Chester convinced me to hop in a van headed for Sonic Ranch in El Paso, Texas, in a day's notice," Cunningham says. "In what I can only describe as a holy set of circumstances, all of the pieces fell into place that week to record 'Life According To Raechel,' a song that I was deeply afraid to record. A song about losing my grandmother."

She continues, "Many tears were shed throughout making it, and I felt the power of real community and friendship, packed with its imperfections and confessions."



Cunningham recently joined the new music lead Louis Cato and the Late Show Band for an off-air performance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."



She also stopped by NPR



Revealer finds Cunningham working with Mike Elizondo (Twenty One Pilots, Gary Clark Jr.) as well as Tucker Martine (Neko Case, Sufjan Stevens) and longtime producer and collaborator Tyler Chester.

"To me, 'revealer' is the binding theme of the album," says Cunningham. "The hand that slowly chips away at the mirror in which you see yourself and the world and replaces it with the reflection that is most true." The album is full of confessions, intimations and hard truths-a self-portrait of a young artist who is full of doubt and uncertainty yet bursting with exciting ideas about music and life.



Cunningham will be hitting the road on her fall headlining Revealer Tour, kicking off this



The Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter is fresh off the heels of a successful 2021 which found her opening for



Cunningham's list of champions continues to grow including Harry Styles, Remi Wolf, John Mayer,



Tour Dates:

August 17-Rose

August 19-Race Street Live-Holyoke, MA

August 20-Thompson's Point-Portland, ME‡

August 21-Thompson's Point-Portland, ME‡





























October 1-The Regent Theater-Los Angeles, CA

October 2-Ohana Festival-Dana Point, CA

October 3-Club Congress Plaza-Tucson, AZ

October 4-Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery-Santa Fe, NM

October 6-Beer City

October 7-Deep Ellum Art Co-Dallas, TX

October 8-George's Majestic Lounge-Fayetteville, AR

October 11-Saturn-Birmingham, AL

October 12-Bijou Theatre-Knoxville, TN

October 13-Terminal West-Atlanta, GA

October 14-The Grey Eagle-Asheville, NC

October 15-Brooklyn Bowl Nashville-Nashville, TN

October 17-Haw River Ballroom-Saxapahaw, NC

October 18-The Jefferson Theater-Charlottesville, VA

October 20-The Sinclair-Cambridge, MA

October 21-Webster Hall-New York, NY

October 22-Capital Turnaround-Washington, DC

November 27-Broadcast-Glasgow, UK

November 29-Islington Assembly Hall-London, UK

December 1-Belleville-Oslo, NO

December 2-Nalen Klubb-Stolkholm, SE

December 4-Vega

December 6-Nochtspeicher-Hamburg, DE

December 8-Rotown-Roterdam, NL

December 9-Paradiso Tuinzaal-Amsterdam, DL

† with Mt. Joy

