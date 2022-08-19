Drake-Producer BricksDaMane And Music Tech Start-Up Starmony Announce Collaboration





BricksDaMane loves what he does. Energetic, accomplished, ambitious—the young producer is one of the most in-demand young names in hip-hop. Bricks' production credits read like an issue of Billboard: Migos, Juicy J, Lil Kim, Meek Mill, and dozens of other hitmakers. Topping Bricks' discography is a pair of contributions to Drake's acclaimed More Life: "Ice Melts" w/ Supah New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Award-winning and multiple platinum accredited producer BricksDaMane has produced songs for some of the hip hop industry's most prominent names, including Drake, Lil Wayne, Migos and Young Thug. Now, his productions are made available on the Starmony app, allowing any upcoming artist to record and release songs straight from their phone with the same quality as A-list artists.The music industry is well underway in becoming increasingly democratized. The amount of independent artists who break through are greater than ever, largely attributed to social media platforms such as TikTok and Instagram. Despite major developments in music distribution and promotion, the process of music creation is not quite keeping up. Here, music-tech startup Starmony aims to provide the next generation of artists with the same opportunities as the traditional record labels, and therefore announces their partnership with acclaimed producer BricksDaMane. The collaboration means that the producer, who has previously worked with global artists such as Drake and Lil Wayne, opens up his music productions for the app's users who will get the unique opportunity to be produced by previously unattainable hit makers."Social media has enabled anyone to become famous. With Starmony, anyone can now become a professional music artist. Normally, to go from idea to a final music release on Spotify and Apple Music requires in-depth knowledge of music production, access to record labels and studios for weeks, or even months. This leaves millions of talented music creators and 'bedroom artists' outside the global music industry. With this collaboration, our users get to release their songs with beats and productions from top producers who have worked with the biggest artists in the music industry", says Jan Nordlund, CEO & Co-founder of Starmony.Prior to the collaboration, Starmony, the 'all-in-one mobile music studio and record label', has gained significant traction having been the second most downloaded music app - after Spotify - in the App Store. Just months after the app release, users have created over 100,000 songs on the platform, and the company releases new songs every day on Spotify and Apple Music."The starmony app is going to change the music industry on every level! This is exactly what creators like myself have been waiting for", says BricksDaMane.Starmony is on a mission to disrupt the music industry. With their ground-breaking music intelligence-powered mobile application, users are able to create songs for worldwide release - just by using their voice. In a matter of seconds, Starmony's music intelligence analyzes the users' vocals and provides full music productions based on more than 100,000 music blocks created and imported by professional music producers. Together with the app's advanced vocal features, including the authentic Auto-Tune® and other vocal filters, users are able to amplify their songs and release them directly to streaming services or social media. At present, Starmony has users in more than 160 countries and over 100,000 songs have been created in the app since its launch last year.Early Seed-investors include VC's such as Luminar Venture, Bonnier Venture, Brightly Ventures and Max Ventures, as well as angel investors Sophia Bendz (Cherry Ventures, ex-Spotify), Andreas Liffgarden (Soundtrack Your Brand, ex-Spotify), Jonas Siljemark (ex-Warner CEO) and Ola Håkansson (Ten Music).BricksDaMane loves what he does. Energetic, accomplished, ambitious—the young producer is one of the most in-demand young names in hip-hop. Bricks' production credits read like an issue of Billboard: Migos, Juicy J, Lil Kim, Meek Mill, and dozens of other hitmakers. Topping Bricks' discography is a pair of contributions to Drake's acclaimed More Life: "Ice Melts" w/ Supah Mario and " Sacrifices " w/ T-Minus. In addition, he's recently expanded his empire to include publishing with the release of Brick By Brick. In his words, the book is a "motivational story" to "inspire up-and-coming producers.



