The APX Drops New Soulful House Song And Video "Greatest Love Of All"

The APX is the funk/house creative assimilation of married duo "Dee Rhodes" (producer/multi-instrumentalist) & "Erika Dawn Rhodes" (singer/songwriter/DJ). In 2016, The APX independently introduced their unique blend of 80's style electro-funk to an exponentially growing global audience and took the internet by storm with their unique cover-remixes. Harnessing the power of social media, they grew their following to a combined total of over 50,000 "funk-botz" who agree with their message of love and keeping the funk alive. They managed to capture the eyes of icons like Nick Cannon, Jody Watley, Wayne Brady, Teddy Riley, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and more. Since their arrival in 2016, the pair has amassed over half-a-million streams, achieved Grammy consideration for their sophomore album "Amplified Experiment," headlined sold-out shows worldwide, and toured with artists including Dâm-Funk, Kindred the Family Soul, Robert Glasper, Leikeli47, NoName and more. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) R&B/Soul/Funk duo The APX have switched gears with their self-produced single "Greatest Love of All" (G.L.O.A) marking another entry in house music realm by popular demand. G.L.O.A is accompanied by a breathtaking music video self-directed by the duo and follows up their 2019 Grammy considered album "Amplified Experiment," which also broke into the top 50 on Apple Music "Hot 100" charts, leading with the funk infused uptempo single "Your Touch," which subsequently earned a spot on Spotify's editorial "Nu Funk & Nu Disco" playlists. After self-producing & promoting their own world tour, "The Amplified Experiment Tour," The APX experience is back greater than ever, amplifying their much-needed global dance message of love worldwide!INSPIRATION BEHIND THE SONG: Co-written by Dee & Erika's longtime collaborator Oli Shaheer, "Greatest Love of All" is an ode to love's ascending journey. Being married themselves, it reminds us that the search for love always leads back to us. When we learn to love ourselves unconditionally, it opens us up to receive love unconditionally and that... is the Greatest Love of All. "We want to be the change that we'd like to see in music, which is why our music centers around a sense of nostalgia that we connect to most," says Dee from The APX, "The APX stands for The Amplified Experiment which, to us, defines how we are determined to amplify the promotion of unconditional love as we feel it's really needed in this world now more than ever."The APX is the funk/house creative assimilation of married duo "Dee Rhodes" (producer/multi-instrumentalist) & "Erika Dawn Rhodes" (singer/songwriter/DJ). In 2016, The APX independently introduced their unique blend of 80's style electro-funk to an exponentially growing global audience and took the internet by storm with their unique cover-remixes. Harnessing the power of social media, they grew their following to a combined total of over 50,000 "funk-botz" who agree with their message of love and keeping the funk alive. They managed to capture the eyes of icons like Nick Cannon, Jody Watley, Wayne Brady, Teddy Riley, Jimmy Jam, Terry Lewis and more. Since their arrival in 2016, the pair has amassed over half-a-million streams, achieved Grammy consideration for their sophomore album "Amplified Experiment," headlined sold-out shows worldwide, and toured with artists including Dâm-Funk, Kindred the Family Soul, Robert Glasper, Leikeli47, NoName and more.



