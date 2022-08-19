Johnny Orlando Releases Highly Anticipated Debut Album "All The Things That Could Go Wrong" Out Now



From the atmospheric synthesizers of the album's opening track, "leave the light on," to the title-track closer's raw lyrics set over melancholic ukulele strums, all the things that could go wrong brims with flourishing sounds and honest discussions on romantic longing and isolation. Including the intimate track "coping (1621)," which Johnny surprised fans with on August 15, all the things that could go wrong mixes emotional introspection with lush soundscapes. "I still can't believe what she was up against," Johnny sings in "coping (1621)", and in the closing title track that follows it, Johnny further admits, "this is the happiest I've ever been / why do I feel so afraid of it... I'm thinking of all the things that could go wrong." The debut album sees Johnny Orlando collaborate on songwriting and production with artists like



Alongside his debut album, Johnny Orlando shares the visuals for his latest single, "fun out of it," featuring New Zealand alternative pop star BENEE. "Don't ever say what it is / Don't put a label on it / Cause if we let em all in / That just takes the fun out of it" Johnny and BENEE sing over electronic-infused beats. The music video portrays crowded, extravagant rooms holding secretive looks and immaculate styles, a song about self and romantic discovery. At noon EST, join Johnny Orlando for an exclusive YouTube Premium Afterparty live stream to celebrate the release of the "fun out of it (feat. BENEE)" music video and the makings of his debut album, all the things that could go wrong.



all the things that could go wrong has been a long time coming. The sweeping album - anchored by early singles "someone will love you better" (16.7 million streams), "blur" (4.8 million streams), and "you're just drunk" (7.2 million Spotify streams) - finds the 19-year-old Canadian rising star at his emotional, lyrical, and sonic best, delivering on the promise of over a decade spent climbing the music industry ladder. Signed to Universal

"I set out to make an album I'd want to listen to," he adds. "And this album is everything I always dreamed it could be."

Out today, all the things that could go wrong further cements Johnny Orlando's artistic evolution.



all the things that could go wrong Track Listing:

leave the light on

you're just drunk

till I met you

goodbye 4 now (interlude)

someone will love you better

fun out of it (feat. BENEE)

so it begins (interlude)

terrible person

blur

everything I hate about you

coping (1621)

all the things that could go wrong



Toronto-born singer, songwriter and actor Johnny Orlando is this generation's rising pop superstar impacting a global music stage. Orlando has amassed a social media following of over 25 million+ engaged fans worldwide, joining the global stan culture with some of the internet's biggest influencers. First and foremost, Johnny is an artist - at 19 years of age, Orlando's music has generated over 1.9 billion global streams and acclaim from the likes of Billboard, Variety, Paper, Teen Vogue, and more. 