Deb Morrison Shares Cinematic Music Video Starring Todd Lowe ("True Blood") For New Single "Blackbird"

A longtime bass player and singer/songwriter, MORRISON cut her teeth in alt-rock bands like Daisychain and Swing before forming her own Americana band, Morrison & Company, in 2015. She also plays in The Wild West, an all-female supergroup featuring modern-day icons of Southern California's roots community. THE NORTH FORK makes room for all of those influences, while also highlighting the evocative lyrics of a visually-minded songwriter. New York, NY (Top40 Charts) Americana/alt-country singer-songwriter and bassist DEB MORRISON will release her debut solo album THE NORTH FORK on September 9 via Blackbird Record Label. Following the reveal of its lead single-title track "The North Fork" in July-MORRISON is now sharing a second sampling of new material with the musically twisting-and-turning single "Blackbird," available to stream and/or download across all digital platforms this Friday, August 19. The track is accompanied by a cinematic, short film-style music video which premiered yesterday (August 17) via The Bluegrass Situation. Watch the " Blackbird " music video streaming via Top40-Charts.com:The " Blackbird " video keeps viewers on the edge of their seats with its haunting, ethereal visuals and stars actor Todd Lowe ("True Blood," "Gilmore Girls") alongside an eclectic cast of characters including a friend of MORRISON's whose near-death experience inspired the song's lyrics. It was directed by MORRISON and Nic Capelle of Rockton Road Studios, who also co-directed "The North Fork" and produced MORRISON's upcoming album."It's about looking death in the face and giving it a big 'ole middle finger," explains MORRISON. "The main character, played by actor Todd Lowe, sets the story in motion with an emotional opening scene before embarking on his quest to fight the powers that be. 'Blackbird' is about the unrelenting strength it takes to fight for your life. It's about being a warrior."MORRISON recalls that "I met Todd at a house party jam session years ago and our bands have played bills together ever since. He's a true artist both as a musician and an actor and we knew he would kill the part. We gave him a little background on the role we envisioned, stuck him in an empty room, blasted the music and he proceeded to blow our minds."THE NORTH FORK contains the same mix of cinematic storytelling and smoky, sultry delivery and is a melting-pot of American roots music that blurs the boundaries between alt-country, Americana, and roadhouse rock & roll. The album highlights MORRISON's time spent traveling during childhood as the daughter of an Air Force Colonel emphasizing her fondness for California's vivid scenery and ghost-town landscapes. Its title is a nod to the nostalgic town located at the convergence of the North and South Forks of the American River which she considers her home base and was the setting for the music video for its first single, title track, "The North Fork."A longtime bass player and singer/songwriter, MORRISON cut her teeth in alt-rock bands like Daisychain and Swing before forming her own Americana band, Morrison & Company, in 2015. She also plays in The Wild West, an all-female supergroup featuring modern-day icons of Southern California's roots community. THE NORTH FORK makes room for all of those influences, while also highlighting the evocative lyrics of a visually-minded songwriter.



