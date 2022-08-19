Alex Warren Announces Signing And Debut Single With Atlantic Records





Alongside the exclusive Billboard announcement, Alex unveils the official trailer for "I Hope You're Proud.," the first episode of a self-produced docuseries following his path to music and journey to signing with Atlantic. "I Hope You're Proud." will debut via Alex's YouTube channel on August 26.

"Growing up with the cards I was dealt, I never thought pursuing music would be a possibility," says Alex Warren. "I've always dreamed of working with a record label and have admired Atlantic's roster of artists for so long. I remember my first meeting with Atlantic so clearly because they immediately believed in what I had to say. They wanted to guide me and surround me with an experienced team to take my music to the next level and I'm so excited to do just that."



"We were struck by Alex's rare combination of innate talent and intense drive," say Pete Ganbarg, President of A&R at Atlantic Records, and Michael Parker, Director, A&R at Atlantic. "He has a natural ability to bring his life story into his songwriting. What Alex has already accomplished speaks for itself; we're thrilled to help him bring his vision to life."



At just 21 years old, Alex is one of the most followed Gen Z celebrities on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. From being homeless and sleeping in friends' cars to now, Alex has shared his life with the internet for 11+ years, and he has built an online community of 20M+ cumulative followers. His signing announcement follows a monumental 2022 for Alex, which includes starting his podcast Locked In With Alex Warren.



